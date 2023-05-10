By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 14:15

BREAKING: Houses evacuated as major incident declared after flash floods hit parts of UK

Avon and Somerset Police have announced that they are working with the fire department and council after flash floods resulted in houses being evacuated as people are reported to be stuck in floods.

Mudslides and flash floods in parts of the UK have resulted in the authorities from Somerset declaring a major incident on Wednesday, May 10, as houses have been evacuated in the region.

Multiple ‘act now’ flood warnings have been issued by authorities in Somerset, while the Avon and Somerset Police have said that they are working with the council and the fire department after houses were evacuated.

Recent images posted by the Environment Agency show a neighbourhood underwater, as posted a Tweet that said, “Do not attempt to drive through flood water. Enough water to fill an egg cup can ruin your engine, leaving you stranded in water and in need of rescue from emergency services.”

To repeat this good advice: do not attempt to drive through flood water. Enough water to fill an egg cup can ruin your engine, leaving you stranded in water and in need of rescue from emergency services. https://t.co/JGanaPtoNX — Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) May 10, 2023

Shortly after a tweet by the police said that “Houses have been evacuated in North Cadbury, Queen Camel and surrounding villages. Roads have been blocked by mudslides and drivers are advised to avoid flooded areas”.

We're working with @DSFireUpdates and @SomersetCouncil following flash flooding in Somerset. Houses have been evacuated in North Cadbury, Queen Camel and surrounding villages. Roads have been block by mudslides and drivers are advised to avoid flooded areas.@TravelSomerset https://t.co/V82dhTifL1 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) May 9, 2023

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, cited by the Mirror and said, “A Major Incident has been declared regarding flooding in the Galhampton, North Cadbury, and South Cadbury Areas. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have several resources deployed to the area to deal with the situation.

“Please avoid driving through floodwater. If you come into contact with floodwater, please take the necessary steps to decontaminate yourself and clothing appropriately. Should you find yourself in an emergency situation involving floodwater, please ring 999.”