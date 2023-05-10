Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 10 May 2023 • 18:00

BUTTER REDUCED: Tesco, Aldi and Lidl have all reduced the price of their own-brand butter Photo credit: Pixabay/Congerdesign

Cheaper butter TESCO, Aldi and Lidl are following Sainsbury’s lead by lowering the price of their own-brand salted and unsalted butter from £1.99 (€2.29) to £1.89 (€2.17) for a 250-gramme pack while also cutting the price of own-brand bread. Meanwhile, Asda and Morrison have yet to follow suit.

Tesla choice TESLA has chosen Barcelona-based Holaluz to install Powerwall home batteries in Spain, an integrated battery system which stores solar energy for backup protection so that power stays on when the grid goes down. The system detects outages and automatically recharges with sunlight to keep appliances running for days.

Sporting chance JD SPORTS plans to acquire French sportswear retailer Courir for €520 million, which includes paying €325 million via existing cash resources, and taking on a €195 million debt. The London-listed sportswear giant revealed that it did not expect to complete the deal before the second half of this year.

Tax break SPAIN’S tax authority Hacienda announced a 25 per cent income tax (IRPF) reduction on the net yield of 828,000 drought-affected agricultural growers and livestock farmers. The measure applies to their 2022 tax declarations for those using the module system, the country’s official state bulletin (BOE) confirmed.

Lift-off MELROSE INDUSTRIES’ shares soared after outstripping expectations and announcing that it would focus on the aerospace industry after de-merging its automotive business. It expects full-year sales of between £3.35 and £3.45 billion (€3.8 and €4 billion), well within the company-compiled £3.4 (€3.9 million) estimate.