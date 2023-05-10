Climate project alleviates Blockchain energy fears: Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) are the big climate winners. Meanwhile, TMS Network (TMSN) Presale rakes in 1700% price jump

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 9:30

The intersection of blockchain technology and renewable energy has long been a topic of debate, with concerns around energy consumption and sustainability. However, the latest climate project by Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) has alleviated those fears, making them the big climate winners.

Meanwhile, the TMS Network (TMSN) presale has seen a staggering 1700% price jump, indicating a growing interest in sustainable blockchain solutions.

This article will focus on the technical developments of Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP). It’ll also examine TMS Network (TMSN)’s rise to dominance.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is built on a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, which allows for faster and more energy-efficient transactions compared to proof-of-work systems like Bitcoin.

One of the latest technical developments of Cardano (ADA) is the Alonzo upgrade, which will enable the platform to support smart contracts. The upgrade is expected to increase Cardano (ADA)’s adoption and value by attracting more developers and users to the platform.

Another notable development is the Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) process, which enables community members to propose changes to the Cardano (ADA) protocol. This ensures that the platform remains decentralised and responsive to the needs of its users.

In addition, Cardano (ADA)’s partnership with the Ethiopian government to create a blockchain-based identity system has garnered significant attention. This project could potentially provide a real-world use case for Cardano (ADA) and demonstrate the platform’s capabilities beyond just being a cryptocurrency.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency that is designed to facilitate cross-border payments and money transfers. The XRP (XRP) ledger is an open-source blockchain technology that provides a fast and efficient way to process transactions.

One of the latest technical developments of XRP (XRP) is the Flare Network integration, which will allow XRP (XRP) to be used in smart contracts.

Another significant development is the XRP (XRP) Ledger’s decentralisation, with the network being run by over 150 validators, making it one of the most decentralised public blockchains.

Additionally, the XRP (XRP) team has been working on improving the platform’s scalability, with the development of the XRPL 1.7.0 upgrade. This upgrade has enabled faster and more efficient processing of transactions, reducing transaction fees and increasing throughput.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) has garnered attention in the cryptocurrency sphere with its innovative features, secure interface, and commitment to privacy. TMS Network (TMSN)’s ongoing presale success is attracting both traders and investors, seeking to benefit from its huge potential.

One notable feature is the TMS Network (TMSN) Strategy Builder – an accessible and user-friendly platform suitable for traders of all skill levels. The drag-and-drop software program eliminates the need for prior coding experience or knowledge, enabling traders to build and test their own strategies. With the Strategy Builder, traders can evaluate their strategies in a risk-free environment, allowing them to experiment and refine their trading approaches.

Another of TMS Network (TMSN)’s unique features is its superb aggregation, allowing traders to place a single order for an equity across multiple exchanges. This automated system finds the best bid or offer in the market, simplifying the trading process and ensuring the best possible prices for trades. Aggregation streamlines the trading process, reducing the need for manual intervention, and enabling traders to focus on deeper aspects of their strategy.

Overall, the TMS Network (TMSN) looks set to offer traders an incredible array of innovative solutions for building, testing and implementing winning trading strategies. The user-friendly interface and standout features make TMS Network (TMSN) an excellent tool for traders looking to streamline their trading process and refine their approach. The project looks set to add significant value to the DeFi space, returning gains to its early investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

