By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 11:39

Coin registers highest temperature in all of Spain. Credit: Valery Bareta/Shutterstock.com

The thermometer was soaring once again on the Costa del Sol and this time it was Coin that broke the records.

Yesterday (Tuesday 9 May) Coin registered the highest temperature in Spain. In the town of Guadalhorce the temperature was recorded at 37-.9 degrees, more like a reading you would find during the summer months and certainly not in May.

Coin hasn’t been the only hot spot in the Malaga region, Alora ranks as the third town with the highest temperatures at 36.5 degrees. Other Andalucian towns like Seville and Cordoba are also in the top ten.

Coastal areas in Malaga have been more temperate with temperatures below 30 degrees, but Andalucian interiors have been extremely hot.

From today, (Wednesday, May 10) Aemet, Spain’s official meteorological agency says that temperatures will remain more typical of summer than spring. Maximum temperatures are expected in Rincon de la Victoria at 29 degrees. Coin at 28 degrees and around 27 degrees in Antequera and Alora. It should be more moderate on the coast of Malaga with temperatures around 24 degrees.

However, Aemet also predict cloudy, but warm weather on Thursday and Friday with rain and a drop in temperatures on Saturday, May 13.