By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 11:39
Coin registers highest temperature in all of Spain.
Credit: Valery Bareta/Shutterstock.com
The thermometer was soaring once again on the Costa del Sol and this time it was Coin that broke the records.
Yesterday (Tuesday 9 May) Coin registered the highest temperature in Spain. In the town of Guadalhorce the temperature was recorded at 37-.9 degrees, more like a reading you would find during the summer months and certainly not in May.
Coin hasn’t been the only hot spot in the Malaga region, Alora ranks as the third town with the highest temperatures at 36.5 degrees. Other Andalucian towns like Seville and Cordoba are also in the top ten.
Coastal areas in Malaga have been more temperate with temperatures below 30 degrees, but Andalucian interiors have been extremely hot.
From today, (Wednesday, May 10) Aemet, Spain’s official meteorological agency says that temperatures will remain more typical of summer than spring. Maximum temperatures are expected in Rincon de la Victoria at 29 degrees. Coin at 28 degrees and around 27 degrees in Antequera and Alora. It should be more moderate on the coast of Malaga with temperatures around 24 degrees.
However, Aemet also predict cloudy, but warm weather on Thursday and Friday with rain and a drop in temperatures on Saturday, May 13.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.