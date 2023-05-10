Cute yet innovative Big Eyes Coin set to take on Dogecoin and Chainlink

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 10:00

Are you tired of the same old boring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum? Do you want to invest in a digital currency that is not only innovative but also cute? Look no further than Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the first cat-themed meme coin ready to take on the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Chainlink (LINK). Big Eyes Coin’s presale has been phenomenal until this point. It has already raised more than $35 million as its token is set to launch on Uniswap on June 15, 2023.

But wait, there’s more! As a special promotion for the end of its presale, Big Eyes Coin is offering a bonus of 300% on top of your purchase with the code END300. So, why not join the Kitty Cuddlers today?

How BIG outshines DOGE and LINK on security and privacy?

As an ERC-20 token based on Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin boasts advanced security features that are way better than the industry leaders like Dogecoin and Chainlink. Its decentralised nature also offers absolute privacy to its users, making it a top choice for those who value anonymity in their transactions.

Innovation: BIG’s speedier and less costly transactions

Big Eyes Coin is not just a cute face, it’s also packed with innovative features like speedier and less costly transactions. Compared to Dogecoin and Chainlink, Big Eyes Coin offers a faster and cheaper way to transfer funds, making it an attractive option for those who want to save on transaction fees.

Loot Boxes: Get the most out of your BIG investments

One of Big Eyes Coin’s unique features is its Loot Boxes, a popular phenomenon in the gaming sphere that has now made its way into the world of cryptocurrency. These boxes allow users to get the most out of their investments and purchases, making Big Eyes Coin a fun and interactive digital currency to invest in.

Cat-Themed Meme Coin vs. DOGE and LINK

While DOGE and LINK have made a name for themselves in the world of cryptocurrency, BIG is the first-of-its-kind meme coin and the first cat-themed meme coin. With its cute and cuddly mascot, Big Eyes Coin is quickly gaining popularity among crypto enthusiasts who want to invest in something fun and different.

Strong community and dedicated team

BIG’s success is not just due to its innovative features and cute mascot; it’s also thanks to its strong community and dedicated team of developers. Big Eyes Coin is a community-centric digital currency that values the input and feedback of its users, making it a truly collaborative and inclusive investment option.

NFT Sushi Crew: A club for BIG holders

If you’re a Big Eyes Coin holder who loves cute things and fish, then you’ll want to join the Big Eyes Sushi Crew, a club for NFT holders who share your interests. This exclusive club offers a fun and interactive way to connect with other BIG enthusiasts and enjoy all things cute.

Dedicated to social cause: Supporting ocean-saving charities

Big Eyes Coin isn’t just a fun and innovative digital currency. It’s also dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. In line with its cat-themed branding, Big Eyes Coin has pledged to donate 5% of its total token supply to ocean-saving charities. This is a unique approach that sets Big Eyes Coin apart from its competitors.

Limited supply and high growth potential

Big Eyes Coin will have a limited supply of 200 billion tokens, of which 80%, including 5% charity wallet. 80% will be available at the launch on June 15, 2023. This limited supply is a key feature that could drive the value of Big Eyes Coin up. With such a limited supply, it’s possible that the demand for Big Eyes Coin could exceed the supply, leading to a rise in its value.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin started at $0.0001 in Stage 1 and has already raised more than $35 million, proving that there is a high demand for this new cryptocurrency. In Stage 13, 1,891.89 Big Eyes Coin Tokens are available for the price of 1 USDT, which means you can buy 100k BIG tokens for only $52.85. The presale has currently reached a price of $0.00053 in Stage 13, which is more than 5 times the initial price. The token price is expected to reach $0.0006 at the time of Big Eyes Coin’s launch.

Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming cryptocurrency with a unique approach to community building, charity support, and privacy features. Its innovative features, such as speedier and cheaper transactions, Loot Boxes, and the Big Eyes Sushi Crew, offer exciting and interactive ways for users to engage with the platform.

The limited supply and high growth potential of Big Eyes Coin make it an attractive investment opportunity, especially considering its strong presale performance.

So, if you’re looking for a fun, innovative, and socially responsible cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin is worth considering. And don’t forget to use the presale ending promotional code END300 to earn a bonus of 300% on top of your purchase!

For all things Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido