As the cryptocurrency world continues to evolve, Ethereum is paving the way for sustainable altcoins. Ethereum’s blockchain has proven to be one of the most reliable platforms for building decentralised applications and smart contracts. As a result, many developers have taken advantage of the platform to create their own unique cryptocurrencies. Chainlink and Dogemiyagi (MIYAGI) are two Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies that have been making waves in the altcoin market, but which one has investors’ attention as the future of Ethereum?

Ethereum paving the way for sustainable Altcoins

Ethereum is one of the most popular blockchain platforms for decentralised applications and smart contracts. It offers a robust set of tools for developers to build and deploy their own blockchain-based projects. On March 12, Ethereum’s blockchain underwent the Shanghai upgrade to version 2.0, making the network eco-friendly, unlike other popular cryptocurrencies requiring significant energy to mine. Ethereum’s new version, Ethereum 2.0, will make the platform even more scalable, faster, and energy-efficient.

Chainlink: A new-and-improved Ethereum Platform?

Chainlink is a decentralised oracle network that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to connect smart contracts to real-world data and external APIs. Chainlink’s network aims to provide a more reliable and secure way to access off-chain data sources. Chainlink is currently one of the most popular decentralised oracle networks in the crypto community. It has a market capitalisation of over $3.4 billion and is ranked 19th on CoinMarketCap.

Chainlink’s technology has proven to be a valuable asset for the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The platform’s secure and reliable data feeds allow developers to create DeFi applications not limited by on-chain data sources. Chainlink also has a strong community of developers constantly working on improving the platform.

Dogemiyagi: The Star Power of Dogecoin with The Technical Power of Ethereum?

Dogemiyagi is a meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a full community-led meme token based on the Mr Miyagi character from the Karate Kid movie. The token has gained significant attention due to its unique branding and strong community support. Dogemiyagi’s playful visual appeal and DOA-run governance make it highly compatible with the future of DeFi web 3.0—where it can work seamlessly with other DeFi applications built on the Ethereum platform.

Dogemiyagi’s community-led approach is a significant factor in its popularity. The token has a dedicated team of developers who work closely with the community to improve the platform. Dogemiyagi also offers cross-border payments and the ability to purchase Dogemiyagi NFTs. Its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is based on the economic cost of staking coins instead of the computing cost that is uneconomical and taxing on natural resources with its energy inefficiency.

Final Thoughts: What future users of Web 3.0 want for DeFi Currency

As the crypto market continues evolving, users seek sustainable and reliable DeFi currencies. Ethereum’s blockchain platform has proven to be one of the most reliable and eco-friendly platforms for building decentralised applications and smart contracts. Chainlink and Dogemiyagi are two cryptocurrencies that have used Ethereum’s platform to create unique and reliable DeFi currencies.

Chainlink’s decentralised oracle network has proven to be a valuable asset for the DeFi ecosystem. Its secure and reliable data feeds allow developers to create DeFi applications not limited by on-chain data sources. Dogemiyagi, on the other hand, offers a unique community-led approach that has proven to be popular among users.

In conclusion, Chainlink and Dogemiyagi are two of the most promising Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies currently on the market. While Chainlink has an advantage in its focus on decentralisation, Dogemiyagi’s unique features, such as its eco-friendliness and strong community governance, make it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for the next big project.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido