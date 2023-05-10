Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Struggle with market volatility, Yachtify (YCHT) assures investors of maximum ROIs

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 9:45

The cryptocurrency market is tumultuous, with new cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) struggling to maintain value. Amidst the large variety of coin solutions available on the market, cryptocurrency traders and investors are seeking for a platform that is more trustworthy and effective. One such cryptocurrency that is now dominating the market is Yachtify.

Will the price of Ethereum (ETH) fall due to major sell offs?

The Ethereum Foundation moved $30 million in Ethereum (ETH) to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange on May 6, prompting the market to tremble in anticipation of a possible selloff. Due to a general trend of recovery, the daily price of Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 4.8% to $1,900, but the loss has so far been minimal. The price of Ethereum (ETH) only marginally recovered to $1,920 on May 7 after meeting the resistance of its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) at $1,850 on May 6.

Additionally, Kraken’s price volatility reduced throughout the aforementioned time period, as seen by the contracting Bollinger Bands Width in the chart below. That even further exemplifies the traders’ coolness in the face of the Ethereum Foundation move.

Notably, the 50-day EMA has prevented Ethereum (ETH) from trying to drop thus far in 2023, with the exception of the selloff that occurred in early March when the price briefly went below the red wave. Ethereum (ETH)’s price is currently trying to break through $2,000 while it is being used as support. Ethereum (ETH) bulls could attempt to push the price back over $2,000 at some time as a result of this support.

The 200-day EMA (the blue wave), which is situated close to $1,700, would be the next downside target, which would represent a loss of about 13% from current price levels. This support confluence is made up of a multi-month ascending trendline.

Litecoin (LTC) plummets, leaving investors less confident about its future

Despite the eagerly anticipated halving event that is set to take place in 88 days, the price of Litecoin (LTC) has decreased. On April 26, Litecoin (LTC) tried a V-shaped bounce to go through the critical resistance level of $100. However, Litecoin (LTC)fell short, briefly peaking at $94 before it dropped to $85.

CoinPriceForecast, a financial forecasting tool that makes use of machine self-learning technology, predicted that the price of Litecoin (LTC) will decrease by the end of 2023 despite the upcoming halves event.

The price of Litecoin (LTC) as of right now is $88, up 25.7% from the year’s beginning price of $70 in 2023. Predictions predict it to cost $83.42 by the end of 2023, a 5.2% drop from May 5. Additionally, it is anticipated that the $89.01 mid-year cost will be a little bit higher than the current price.

Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading at $88, up just 0.37% from yesterday, as we can see from its pricing. But Litecoin (LTC) has dropped 1.55% in the past week, demonstrating the erratic character of the cryptocurrency market.

Yachtify (YCHT) to change the World of Yacht Investments

By launching the first fractional boat investing platform in the world that will let investors purchase, sell, and rent boats, Yachtify hopes to address the long-standing problems with yacht ownership.

Through the use of NFTs that have been divided into fractions for each investment, Yactify will make the purchase of these expensive assets cheaper. An investor who had a fractional stake in a yacht with a 50% value would thus be eligible for 50% of the rental income in addition to the trading commissions.

With the team’s commitment to securing the platform, the platform’s liquidity will be permanently locked and the team’s token will be frozen for a period of three years. The KYC process for the platform is also finished, and the founder’s identity has already been confirmed. The platform has also been examined by SolidProof.

The YCHT coin is currently in stage one of its presale and is only worth about $0.10. This is a tremendous value considering all the excellent benefits that investing in Yachtify would bring.

To learn more about Yachtify, visit;

Join Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market

Website: https://yachtify.market

Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido