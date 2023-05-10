Everledger crashes as Ethereum & Monero stagger; Watch Ape brigade save the day!

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 11:00

The crypto market is in a state of turmoil, and the broader market has reportedly fallen by 2.71%. Everledger has announced bankruptcy due to lack of funding, while Ethereum (ETH) and Monero (XMR) are suffering falls due to their own troubles. However, there is a silver lining in Ape Brigade (APES), a brand new meme coin that’s looking to launch soon. Stick around till the end to know more!

Everledger succumbs to Bankruptcy

Australian blockchain company Everledger has reportedly entered insolvency proceedings after failing to raise new funding from an undisclosed investor. Everledger uses blockchain to track the provenance of diamonds and other goods, and it failed to materialize its planned funding round, leading to its insolvency. The company’s management was forced to take this decision to protect the interests of shareholders.

Everledger had major investors, including the Australian government and Tencent, and raised $51.7 million in external investment. However, it did not scale too fast or take on venture capital and burn it in 18 months.

Despite major industry closures, the concept of blockchain-based supply chain platforms is still thriving in some parts of the world, and Hong Kong-based Global Shipping Business Network continues to build blockchain-based supply chain products.

Ethereum at mercy of selling pressure

The Ethereum community is facing some turbulence after the Ethereum Foundation and Founder Vitalik Buterin transferred $30 Million in ETH to Kraken. This as well as a hike in gas prices due to the meme coin frenzy have contributed to increased selling pressure on Ether. While increased selling pressure might lead to a crash in price, this may not happen with ETH. In fact, the community remains rather optimistic about the AltCoin’s price. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,846.33.

Monero Falls

Monero (XMR) fell by 2.46% on Monday, as reported by Investors Observer. It is currently trading somewhere exactly between its 5-day high and 5-day low: the midpoint. The site also reported that the AltCoin has traded in low volume in recent times. An analysis based on volume and price movement in the past 5 days also revealed the bullish and bearish sentiments are currently at balance for XRM, or there is a neutral sentiment in the XRM Community. At the time of writing, XRM was trading at $154.98.

Ape brigade to the rescue

The scene is set for the entry of a brand new meme coin: Ape Brigade (APES). While still in its presale stage, the simian meme coin is preparing to take over the market, and here’s why they might just do it.

At the heart of The Ape Team is a community that is passionate about animals, especially apes. The coin aims to focus on raising awareness and support for conservation efforts aimed at saving apes and other wild animals. This is why 10% of the total supply will be reserved just for the cause.

There’s plenty in store for the community too. 20% of the supply will be locked in a liquidity pool, in an attempt to provide stability and liquidity to the token. There is also an incentivised staking system in place, which allows users to win rewards if they stake APES. The system considers the amount of APES staked and the time they have been staked for and is fair and transparent, specially designed so the community gets maximum benefit. In fact, 15% of the total supply is reserved exclusively for staking rewards!

APES is also technologically advanced. As an ERC-20 token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, it is secure, transparent, and accessible to anyone that has an internet connection. Even their roadmap has much to look forward to, including an NFT Space which will be a crucial part of their ecosystem.

The Takeaway

Most of the crypto market is witnessing setbacks in terms of crashes and price dips. While AltCoins are staggering from downfalls, it is a great time for meme coins. Having said that, it needs to be reiterated that most meme coins offer little utility and are at a greater risk of market volatility than AltCoins. It is thus required that meme coins need to have a roadmap in place that incentivises membership in their community while also actively expanding the community.

In those terms, Ape Brigade shows promise, and the cause it supports adds more value to the token. With its unique features and schemes, Ape Brigade proves to be a contender that investors must look out for.

Find out more about Ape Brigade (APES)

Presale: https://apebrigade.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://apebrigade.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ApeBrigadeOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido