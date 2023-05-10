Fewer nurses a problem for patients in Almeria

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 15:20

Protesting about low staffing levels in Spain Credit: SETSE Twitter

ALL is not well at the Torrecardenas Hospital located in the aptly named Calle Hermandad de Donantes de Sangre in Almeria City.

This University Hospital is a major part of the Health Service in the province but it appears that the Junta de Andalucia is being accused of withholding funding so that there have been cuts in the number of nurses being employed.

To celebrate International Nursing Day which takes place on Friday May 12, the nurse’s union SATSE will hold a meeting of staff by the entrance to Accident and Emergency from 10am for half an hour.

Although this is a specific problem for Almeria, the Union contends that the number of nurses per 1,000 people in Spain is just six and this compares badly with many other EU Member states where the number is often double.

Even when additional facilities are being built such as the new Outpatients Department , there is a major shortage of parking spaces with staff, patients and visitors fighting to get into the three car parks (one on open ground) and 1,000 spaces which even the hospital management believe to be insufficient for now, let alone the future.

One option is a ‘park and ride’ shuttle service which is being tried out but in reality, the Junta de Andalucia which manages the hospital needs to find a long-term solution.