Five narrowly escape from car stuck on railway tracks

A car stuck on a railway track in Forney, Texas was evacuated of its five passengers just before a freight train hit it on Monday, May 10.
The five passengers narrowly escaped a terrible death as the train smashed into the vehicle at a level crossing. Nobody was injured in the incident according to the Forney Police department.
BBC News posted a video of the incident on Twitter saying: “People escape from car stuck on tracks seconds before it was hit by train”.
People escape from car stuck on tracks seconds before it was hit by train https://t.co/OAmRUy1SNU pic.twitter.com/6EWxxo7Bl9
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 10, 2023
A woman and child can be seen fleeing as a third person looks on in horror and shock, as the large yellow freight train ploughs through the stranded vehicle.
According to the Mail Online, there were two other people in the car, who also thankfully managed to escape in the nick of time.
Metro reported that this was actually a family of five – two parents and three children under 12 – who may have watched their burgundy SUV being smashed but should be thankful for their very lucky escape.
It is believed that the father had decided to wait on the train line rather than on the other side of the track for the lights to change. When the barriers came down they trapped the SUV and panic ensued.
It follows a spate of locomotive-related close calls recently in the US, including a truck driver who escaped just in time to watch his truck being destroyed, and the rescue of a young autistic boy who wandered onto rail tracks near New York.
