Four arrested for assaulting tourist who fell to his death in Spain  

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona have arrested four suspects for assaulting and robbing a Canadian tourist who lost his life when he fell to his death from a bridge.

The incident happened in the Ronda Litoral in Barcelona, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old tourist from Canada, who died at the Hospital del Mar from injuries sustained in the fall.

Officials reports cited in 20Minutes on Wednesday, May 10 said that the tourist was fleeing from some thieves who assaulted him and two of his friends during the morning of March 15.

The four men aged between 19 and 21 have been arrested during investigations for robbery with violence and reckless homicide.

Police said, two friends who were with the tourist fled the scene and later returned to find their friend in a critical condition.

Security camera footage from the area was then checked to identify the suspects.

Once they were identified, their homes were searched, and their mobile phones were seized.

The four men will now be appearing in court shortly.