Is Dogecoin a buy? Eos Crypto and Collateral Network (COLT) to lead the next bull run

As Bitcoin (BTC) hit $30k last week, many altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Eos (EOS) are rallying along to lead the next bull run. Also, Collateral Network (COLT), a new player in the crypto lending industry, is not left out. Experts predict a 3500% surge for Collateral Network (COLT) during its ongoing presale.

Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Dead?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most popular meme coin with a large community of supporters, with Elon Musk as chief. Whenever the billionaire tweets about Dogecoin, there’s usually a positive movement in the coin’s price. Recently, he made a tweet about launching a Starship on April 20 (4/20), which also happens to be Dogecoin day. This caused the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to pump by 4.63% in a few hours.

Analysts at Cointelegraph believe that Dogecoin (DOGE) price rallies may continue to be sparked by Elon Musk, like the bull run of 2021 when Dogecoin recorded an all-time high of $0.76. Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.092 at the time of writing, almost a 9% increase in the past seven days.

Is Eos Crypto a good investment?

Eos is a popular Ethereum alternative for launching smart contracts. Now trading at $1.11, Eos (EOS) has increased by about 14% since the end of January. Thanks to the ongoing bullish trend in the general crypto market, Eos will likely continue its upward movement.

Moreover, supporters of Eos have been working to improve the platform. And with the network’s EVM release in view, some analysts believe that Eos may surpass Ethereum as the benchmark dApp platform. This is not far-fetched since Eos is scalable, developer-friendly, adaptable, and compatible with Ethereum.

Nevertheless, the Eos problem of lack of true decentralisation may be a limitation. So, investors are seeking more promising projects like Collateral Network (COLT).

Collateral Network (COLT) – Unlock liquidity from physical assets

Collateral Network (COLT) is a lending platform based on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to unlock liquidity from physical assets such as gold, real estate, vintage cars, etc., without selling them. When users pledge their physical assets as collateral, they are locked in a vault, and NFTs are minted to represent them. Additionally, the NFTs are fractionalized to enable many lenders to fund a given loan.

For example, Adenike owns a gold clock that is worth $50k, and he decides to pledge it to collect a loan. The team at Collateral Network will authenticate and value the clock, then mint an NFT to represent it. This makes the NFT 100% asset-backed.

Next, this NFT is divided into smaller fractions so that many lenders can fund the loan by buying the NFTs with small capital. That way, Adenike receives the money he needs in less than 24 hours, and lenders profit from interest rates. Finally, when Adenike repays the loan, Collateral Network burns the NFTs, and his gold clock is redeemed from the vault.

Impressively, experts recommend Collateral Network for its uniqueness, and they are predicting that it will surge by 3500%. Interested investors can get in early and purchase Collateral Network (COLT) tokens from the ongoing presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

