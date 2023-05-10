By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 9:11

Lib Dem peer tries to block illegal immigration law. Credit: Anjo Kan/Shutterstock.com

Lord Paddick, a Lib Dem peer wants to block the government’s illegal immigration bill.

The peer argues that the bill fails to meet the UK’s commitments under international law and removes the legal right of refugees to claim asylum in the UK.

He plans to put forward a “motion to decline” today (Wednesday 10 May). If the motion is passed the bill would have to be dropped. However, Labour is not likely to support the motion and so it is unlikely to succeed.

The legislation has already been approved by MPs and has been set up to stop people crossing the channel in small boats.

It means that the bill will place a legal duty on the home secretary to detain and remove anyone arriving in the UK illegally to Rwanda or another “safe” country.

Opposition parties and charities have been outraged by the bill which it says could breach international law. But home secretary, Suella Braverman and Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk have said to peers that the bill is “the will of the people.”

Ms Braverman and Mr Chalk said while it was right that the Lords scrutinise the legislation “it must be balanced against the clear desire of the British people to control immigration.”

Lord Paddick told the BBC that the Lib Dems could not find “any redeeming features in the bill.” He went on to say it was “unprecedented” in the way it ran contrary to the rule of law.