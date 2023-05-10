Man arrested after attacking three doctors in Malaga hospital

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 18:16

Increased dangers for hospital staff. Credit: VILevi/Shutterstock.com

A male patient refused medical treatment from a woman before attempting to attack three doctors.

On Saturday, May 6, at the Hospital Clínico de Málaga, a man was arrested for his violent behaviour towards medical staff, according to Malaga Hoy.

The Medical Union of Malaga (SMM) today confirmed that a patient was arrested by police in the early hours of last Saturday morning after attempting to physically attack three doctors.

The unnamed patient, who has been described as having ‘a misogynist profile’ according to the Medical Union, attended the emergency department with abdominal pain. When he was attended by a female member of the medical team he refused and became aggressive.

It appears that the man was well known by hospital staff and had previously been involved in several altercations in the same hospital. The hospital’s security guards were alerted and closely monitored the patient’s behaviour.

Later, after tests had been carried out, the patient demanded to be re-examined as he was not happy with the diagnosis, medics refused to carry out any further examinations as the results were not serious.

Following this the patient attempted to physically assault three doctors, two men and a woman, the security officers then stepped in and restrained the man until the police arrived to arrest him.

The patient was taken away and detained at the police station until Sunday. The man has been charged with attempted assault, and a trial date has been set for February 19, 2024.

The SMM was surprised by the prolonged date and commented, ‘this type of hearing, given its nature, is a criminal procedure which is held with the utmost speed.’

The SMM has denounced the ‘incessant violence against doctors in their workplaces’ and has called for increased security measures, such as surveillance cameras, emergency panic buttons for staff members, and the presence of security guards in health centres that do not have them.