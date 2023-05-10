By David Laycork • 10 May 2023 • 17:38

Neighbour from hell, Cheadle, handed suspended sentence Credit: Vincent Jones/ Google maps

Edward Riley, 44, was reported to the police for months of abusive and disruptive behaviour in 2022 and has been handed a suspended sentence for making Simon Joynson’s life a living hell.

Riley was accused of numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour and threats including playing very loud music, passing wind at high volume and threatening to burn down houses, put his neighbour’s head ‘through the f*****g floor’, as reported in the Mail Online.

The incidents also included blocking a shared entrance and threatening his neighbour when he was asked to remove the blockage. He also left an old mattress by the bins and was again rebuked, causing more threats of violence towards Mr Joynson.

Riley, who was sentenced at Stockport Magistrates’ Court to a 24-week suspended sentence as well as rehabilitation and costs, suffers from schizophrenia and PTSD and his defence lawyer said that Mr Joynson had antagonised him.

The suspended and quite lenient sentence took into account Mr Riley’s poor state of mental well-being and that he was taking his medication. Riley’s defence also claimed that there were two sides to the story and that Mr Joynson had antagonised him.

Joynson has since moved house to get away from the volatile situation, with Riley being a serial offender, having 19 other offences on his record.

Edward Riley was called the ‘neighbour from hell’ by the judge, despite his mental health issues which prevented him from going straight to jail.