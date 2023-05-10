Republican George Santos arrested on corruption charges

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 16:04

George Santos - Image The Republican Party

The truth has finally caught up with Republican politician George Santos, who has been arrested and is facing 13 federal charges.

On Wednesday, May 10, The Eastern District of New York opened an indictment against Congressman George Santos and he will very soon be brought before a judge, writes The Daily Mail.

He will face 13 charges: Seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

US Attorney Breon Peace confirmed, ‘this indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.’

‘Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.

‘He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.

‘My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and self-dealing from our community’s public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the constituents who elected them.’

Complaints have been raised from both sides of the house over Santos’ tenuous grasp of facts including the claim that his grandparents fled the Holocaust when in fact they were born in Brazil, and claiming that he is Jewish when in fact he was raised Catholic.