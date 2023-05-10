By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 17:13

Residents shocked as meteorite crashes into bedroom after puncturing through the roof Image: Vadim Sadovsky Shutterstock.com

The homeowners said the meteorite crashed through the house and “ricochet up” to the ceiling, where it created another hole.

A meteorite has crashed into a house in the US, after it punctured a hole in the ceiling, leaving the residents shocked.

According to the police in the Hopewell Township of New Jersey, cited by CBS News, homeowners found a shiny rock, roughly 4 to 6 inches in length inside their house.

One of the residents of the house named Suzy Kop said that the object fell through the roof and entered her father´s bedroom at around 1 pm on Monday, May 8.

“I did touch the thing because it was a random rock, and it was warm”, said Kop, adding, “Emergency responders checked on those who came into contact with the possible meteor.”

She stated that “They were afraid that because it fell from the sky, was it radioactive? Could we have a type of residue on us? So they scanned us and everything came back clear.”

“We are thinking it’s a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there,” Kop said.

As per the local police, several agencies have been contacted by them to confirm if the object is a meteorite.

The town has also encouraged the residents in the area to check for fragments in their yards.

As per experts, the rock could be the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which consists of pieces from the famous Halley’s Comet, which is visible from Earth after every 75 years.

Kop said, “I thank God that my father was not here, no one was here, we weren’t hurt or anything”.