Shocked woman robbed by own daughter in UK pub

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 19:37

Shocking robbery against own mother. Credit: Zolnierek/Shutterstock.com

A popular city-centre pub was the scene of a shameless robbery where a woman was robbed by her own daughter.

Hull Crown Court heard how the incident took place on October 6, when just after midnight, homeless Julie Chaplin, 38, marched into the Admiral of the Humber pub in Hull, East Yorkshire and snatched her mother’s handbag, according to The Hull Daily Mail.

In a prior arrangement, Chaplin’s benefit money was to be paid into her mother’s bank account, under the understanding that the mother would then give her cash.

On October 5, Chaplin’s mother withdrew £300 but only gave her £200 as she was already owed £100 by the defendant. Later that day, Chaplin, went to her mother’s home later that day and asked for more money.

Chaplin, who had £70 of her benefit money left in her mother’s bank account, revealed that she had spent the £200 on a party. The mother then gave her £60 cash there and then, as this was the sum total available at the time.

On the day the offence took place, the mother was in the Admiral of the Humber pub in Hull around 12.10 am when Chaplin came in on numerous occasions to demand more money.

The prosecution said, ‘the defendant came in one last time and told her that she was going to take her bag. The defendant went to grab her handbag strap and started to pull on it. The mother tried to resist and lean in the other direction to stop her taking her bag.”

The court was told how the defendant then forcefully pulled the bag which caused the mother to fall to the floor. ‘The defendant ran away with it [the bag].’

The stolen handbag which held the mother’s purse contained £300 to £400 cash, her bank card and her bus pass, as well as her mobile phone and house keys.

The terrified mother later said, ‘I am shocked, shocked that my daughter could do something like that to me. I was crying at the time of the incident and it takes a lot to upset me. I am worried that she will turn up again, ask me for money and cause issues.’

Speaking on behalf of the defendant Mr Stephen Robinson said, ‘It was a disgraceful act by the defendant, notwithstanding her problems at the time, and the defendant appreciates that. She is sorry and hopes for a future relationship with her mother. She realises that she will have to take things delicately and she has got a lot to make up for her actions.’

Chaplin, who has children was sentenced to 16 months in custody but is expected to be released within two weeks because of the time already spent on remand.