By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 15:06

Shocking dog attack in UK leaves man and woman with 'potentially life-changing' injuries Image: Rakesh-Pittamandalam Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said the man and woman were hospitalised after they were attacked by a ‘dangerously out of control’ dog.

A man and woman in the UK have been severely injured after they were mauled by a dog.

According to police reports, cited by Manchester Evening News on Wednesday, May 10, officers rushed to the scene of the dog attack in Hindley Green, a village in the Metropolitan Borough of Wigan in Greater Manchester.

Police stated that they were informed about the two victims at around 11.30 pm on Monday, May 8, after reports that said, “a dog was dangerously out of control in a house”.

After arriving on the scene, the dog was seized by the police and is being held in kennels, while the investigations continue.

The man and woman who were attacked had to be rushed to the hospital, as officers said that their injuries are serious and “potentially life-changing”, adding that they are not “life-threatening”.

Following the attack, a statement by the spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, “At around 11.30 pm on Monday 8 May 2023, officers responded to reports that a dog was dangerously out of control in a property on Thomas Street in Wigan.”

“A man and a woman were injured during the incident. Both remain in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

“The dog was seized by specialist officers and is currently being held in kennels. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 citing log number 3728 of 08/05/23. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.”