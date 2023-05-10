Which Meme Coin will be the next to explode: Big Eyes Coin or Love Hate Inu?

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 12:00

In the crypto realm, meme coins are all the rage. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Love Hate Inu (LHINU) are two new meme coins with much promise. In this article, we will analyse and study these two coins to see how they stand up together and against each other.

The larger question at hand though is, can Big Eyes Coin and Love Hate Inu match up with Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is an established powerhouse in the meme coin space?

See your future success through Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency that functions similarly to any meme coin.

The coin has acquired popularity because of its unique features, such as an innovative staking mechanism that awards holders a share of the network’s transaction costs.

Big Eye Coin is more than a meme coin; it has an actual function that sets it apart from other meme coins. Given the success Big Eyes Coin has had over the past few months, the coin is destined to have a massive influence on the crypto sector.

The upcoming launch of Big Eyes Coin is just another positive indication for the cryptocurrency industry. This innovative concept will use fintech advancements to provide a quick and safe transaction platform.

The team behind Big Eyes Coin said the presale would end on June 3rd, allowing investors to acquire this digital asset. The introduction of Big Eyes Coin coincides with the current strong feelings around Bitcoin, which may aid in its acceptance and success.

Love Hate Inu the Meme Coin with a Purpose

Another meme coin that has gained popularity in recent weeks is Love Hate Inu. It features a lovely and quirky look, and its emblem is a dog. The coin’s creators have also committed to donating some of their income to animal welfare causes.

Similar to Big Eyes Coin, the Love Hate Inu presale is an instant hit with investors, arriving at a point when the cryptocurrency market has recovered from the 2022 lows. ​​As such, crypto assets have become significantly more appealing to the general population, which has most certainly affected Love Hate Inu’s reaction.

However, the success of Love Hate Inu is not solely due to outside factors. On the contrary, the project’s distinct blend of meme coin designs and real-world applications sets it apart from the bulk of new companies launched this year.

These considerations have helped catapult Love Hate Inu’s presale into public awareness, with the project gaining a broad following on Twitter, Reddit, and even several primary media sources.

Big Eyes Coin vs Love Hate Inu, a comparison of two popular Meme Coins

So, how do these two meme coins compare? Big Eyes Coin and Love Hate Inu have distinct and appealing designs, and both are committed to giving a percentage of their profits to the community. However, Big Eyes Coin has the advantage of being further developed, with its presale already underway. On the other hand, Love Hate Inu is just starting its presale, so investors must act fast to get in on the ground floor.

Regarding price prediction, it’s difficult to say which coin will come out on top. Both can potentially explode in value, but only time will tell which one will ultimately come out on top.

How do they Compare to Shiba Inu?

Of course, a discussion of meme coins would only be complete by mentioning Shiba Inu. Often referred to as the “Dogecoin killer,” Shiba Inu has been making waves in the crypto world since its launch in 2020.

While it’s difficult to say whether Big Eyes Coin or Love Hate Inu will be able to dethrone Shiba Inu, both have the potential to become serious contenders. The key will be to build solid crypto communities around these coins, which will help drive their value and increase investor interest.

Final Note

Big Eyes Coin and Love Hate Inu are promising new meme coins with great potential. While it’s difficult to say which will ultimately come out on top, both have appealing designs and vital missions to support animal welfare organisations.

If you are an investor looking for the next big thing, you might want to pay attention to these two coins. And if you’re thinking about going BIG, Big Eyes Coin is the way to go; act quickly and enter the code END300 at checkout to receive the 300% presale bonus.

There is less than a month remaining until the end of the presale, which may seem like a long time, but it isn’t. Think about it: less than 30 nights of sleep isn’t that far away, right? Take advantage of this chance right now! Happy investing!

Click to know more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido