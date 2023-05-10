By Julia Cameron • 10 May 2023 • 11:05
Woman author charged with murdering husband.
Credit: Kollinger/Pixabay.com
Kouri Richins is the author of a book about dealing with grief after the death of her husband.
But she has now been arrested in Utah and accused of murdering him with lethal doses of fentanyl. He died in March 2022.
When he died, coroners found he had five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system. Ms Richins however told police she had made him a mixed vodka drink as a celebration for selling a house. But she said when she returned from checking on her child, she found him “cold to the touch.”
Police brought the charges after an acquaintance, who was unnamed admitted selling her fentanyl which is a painkiller that’s one hundred times stronger than morphine.
Other charges include the possession of GHB, the date rape drug which is odourless and can make you feel drowsy and relaxed.
Richins was on local TV two months ago promoting a book she had written called Are You With Me?
During the television interview, she read a segment from her book called “Good Things Utah and said she had written the book to help her family deal with her husband’s death. She said: “Children needed to feel that a loved one’s spirit is always alive in your home.”
“It’s you know – explaining to my kid just because he’s not present here with us physically, doesn’t mean his presence isn’t here with us.”
Her lawyer was approached but refused to comment on the charges.
