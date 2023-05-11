Angry vegan family threatens to take action after sends letter to neighbour over smell of meat

By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 15:41

Angry vegan family threatens to take action after sends letter to neighbour over the smell of meat Image: Alexander Raths Shutterstock.com

A vegan family´s letter has gone viral as they threatened to take action against a neighbour for not closing the window while cooking meat.

A family has threatened to take action against their neighbour after the smell of meat entered their house.

According to the letter posted on Facebook, the family who wrote the letter is vegan and has urged their neighbour to close their window, while cooking meat.

But shortly after the letter was sent, the neighbour organised a barbeque, infuriating the vegan family further, as they threatened to take action against him.

The first letter which was signed by ‘Sarah, Wayne and kids’ said, “Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking please.”

It added, “My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding.”

The family then sent another note, following the barbeque, accusing the neighbour of being “downright rude” and “taking the mickey out of them”.

In the letter, the family said, “I have raised my concerns of the smell of meat making my family feel sick and upset”, adding, “And you go and have a BBQ”.

They also said that “You invited a lot of people, and you knew this would affect me and my family”.

The family concluded the letter by threatening him to stop barbeques and to keep the window closed, or else “I´m going to report you and go to social media too”.