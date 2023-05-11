Auction of Princess Diana’s jewellery to help rebuild Ukraine

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 16:48

Credit: @yoongsbae, Twitter

Jewellery worn by the Late Princess Diana is to be auctioned with part of the proceeds used to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine.

Princess Diana wore the jewellery in her last official engagement at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997 for a performance of Swan Lake, just weeks before her fatal car crash in Paris, according to LBC News.

The ‘Swan Lake Suite’ jewellery was allegedly a gift from Dodi Al-Fayed and is believed to be the only personal jewellery she owned to have been put up for sale.

One hundred and seventy-eight diamonds valued at 51 carats, together with five matching South Sea pearls make up the necklace, along with earrings which were made after her tragic death.

A Ukrainian family currently owns the jewellery after acquiring the set in 2008. However, owing to the war in their homeland they have had no option but to put the iconic jewellery up for auction.

Their hope is that some of the money will go towards rebuilding Ukraine once hostilities have ceased.

New York auctioneers, Guernsey’s have valued the set between £4m and £11m. They will be up for sale on June 27.

Speaking of Princess Diana’s enduring legacy, Guernsey’s president, Arlan Ettinger said, ‘while many accomplished figures fade from view, Princess Diana is as vibrant today as when she was indeed the most admired woman on the planet.’

In reference to the unique Swan Lake set he said, ‘the Swan Lake Suite was especially made for her. She was part of the design process.

‘There are many people who have described it as priceless but we have given it a very broad estimate.’