Big Eyes Coin Presale hits $35M, takes on Ripple and Tron

By Guest Writer • 11 May 2023 • 10:30

The influx of the newest and most innovative digital currencies is not a new phenomenon in the world of cryptocurrencies. It’s been an integral part of the evolution of the crypto world. New players with new purposes and use cases continue to emerge on the scene and grab attention in no time.

In this article, we will compare Big Eyes Coin (BIG) with Ripple (XRP) and Tron (TRX), two of the established players in the market, and see how they stack up against each other.

Big Eyes Coin’s Launch Date Announced

Big Eyes Coin’s presale has passed a whopping $35.50 million, which is a testament to its potential in the market. Its presale is set to end on June 3, 2023, and it will launch on Uniswap on June 15, 2023. If you want to get in on the action, use the promotional code END300 to earn a bonus of 300% on top of your purchase. This is a great opportunity to get more bang for your buck and invest in a promising new cryptocurrency.

No compromise on security and privacy

Big Eyes Coin is based on Ethereum (ERC-20), which means it has advanced security features that are even better than industry leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Additionally, due to its decentralised nature, Big Eyes Coin offers absolute privacy to its users. This means that your transactions and personal information are completely secure, which is a huge plus in today’s digital world.

Innovation with growth potential

Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming cryptocurrency that’s packed with the latest innovative features. It offers speedier and less costly transactions, a game-changer in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has already raised $35.50 million in its presale and has a limited supply of 200 billion tokens, of which 80% will be available at its launch. This presents a great opportunity for investors to get in early and potentially see huge returns on their investment.

On the other hand, Ripple and Tron are established players but their innovation and growth potential are not at par with Big Eyes Coin. Ripple has faced legal challenges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and its XRP token has struggled to gain traction in the market.

Tron has also faced challenges and has not been able to deliver on its promises of decentralisation and speedier transactions. In comparison, Big Eyes Coin’s innovative features and high growth potential make it a strong contender in the market.

Loot Boxes and NFT Sushi Crew

Big Eyes Coin has launched its innovative Loot Boxes, a popular phenomenon in the gaming world, to help users get the most out of their investments and purchases. This is a unique feature that sets Big Eyes Coin apart from other cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Big Eyes Sushi Crew is a club for NFT holders who like to “own cute things, do fun things, and eat fish things.” These features showcase Big Eyes Coin’s fun and community-centric approach, which is another reason why it stands out from other cryptocurrencies.

The First-of-its-Kind Meme Coin: Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is the first-of-its-kind meme coin, the first cat-themed meme coin in the world of cryptocurrencies that already has dog-centric coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This is a fun and unique aspect of Big Eyes Coin that appeals too many investors.

The cryptocurrency market can sometimes be serious and intimidating, so having a fun and lighthearted option like Big Eyes Coin is refreshing.

Impressive Price Differential

In Stage 1, Big Eyes Coin’s presale started at $0.0001, which surged to $0.00053 in Stage 13. The token price will be $0.0006 at the time of Big Eyes Coin’s launch. This is a significant increase, indicating the tremendous potential of this coin. Big Eyes Coin has managed to raise over $35.50 million in its presale, which will end on June 3, 2023. The token will launch on Uniswap on June 15, 2023.

In comparison, Ripple and Tron have seen similar price movements, but the growth potential of Big Eyes Coin is much higher. XRP’s price has fluctuated significantly over the years, with highs of around $3.84 in January 2018 and lows of around $0.22 in December 2020.

TRX, on the other hand, has seen a significant price increase, from $0.0015 in September 2017 to around $0.13 in April 2021. However, it has since dropped to around $0.07.

Dedicated to social cause

Big Eyes Coin will keep 5% of the total supply of its token in a charity wallet and donate it to ocean-centric charities because healthy oceans mean delicious cat food. This demonstrates the team’s dedication to a social cause and their commitment to making a positive impact. Ripple and Tron do not have similar features.

Limited Supply

Big Eyes Coin will have a limited supply of 200 billion tokens, of which 80%, including 5% charity wallet, will be available at the launch on June 15, 2023. In comparison, Ripple has a total supply of 100 billion XRP tokens, with over 45 billion in circulation. Tron has a total supply of 100 billion TRX tokens, with over 72 billion in circulation.

Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming cryptocurrency that offers many unique features, making it a promising investment opportunity. With its presale ongoing and set to end on June 3, 2023, investors still have a chance to take advantage of the END300 promotional code and earn a bonus of 300% on their purchase.

With its launch on Uniswap set for June 15, 2023, we can expect to see Big Eyes Coin rise to new heights and establish itself as a leading cryptocurrency in the market. So, be sure to keep an eye out for Big Eyes Coin and take advantage of this incredible investment opportunity!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido