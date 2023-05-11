Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Kava (KAVA) lead market recovery, Yachtify (YCHT) shows the biggest bullish potential

By Guest Writer • 11 May 2023 • 9:45

The cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin (BTC) started the week sustaining major losses over fears of a possible economic breakdown. However, after consolidating, some digital assets are beginning to show signs of recovery.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Kava (KAVA) are the foremost leaders of the market recovery today. Despite recording significant gains, recent trends in the market suggest the new investment platform, Yachtify (YCHT) shows the most potential for a sustained price upswing.

Smart contracts anticipation boost Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a Bitcoin fork that operates as a decentralised peer-to-peer transaction network. Although containing the original codes of the leading crypto, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hasn’t enjoyed as much success in the market as Bitcoin.

However, as the price of Bitcoin slides, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has once again announced its existence with a bull run. Over the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has jumped by more than 5%, while Bitcoin trades 4% lower today.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) currently trades at $118.79 and is ranked as the 28th largest crypto with a market cap of $2.3 billion. The rally today is fueled by the announcement of smart contract functionality coming to the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network in the coming days.

Kava (KAVA) trades upwards in a Bearish Market

Kava (KAVA) is one of the top projects leading the world into the Web 3 ecosystem. Kava (KAVA) is a hybrid blockchain, combining the best benefits of the Cosmos and Ethereum networks.

Over the last 24 hours, Kava (KAVA) has defied the broader market trend to jump by more than 10%. As a result, Kava (KAVA) now trades as high as $0.7543, recovering from the steep losses it suffered to start the week.

Kava (KAVA) is now ranked as the 93rd largest digital asset with a market cap of $388.1 million. Despite the gains of Kava (KAVA), Yachtify (YCHT) has been tipped to outperform it and the rest of the crypto market this year.

Yachtify, disrupting the Web 3 Investment Scene

Yachtify (YCHT) is a new Web 3 project that is disrupting the investment in the $100+ billion luxury boats industry from jet skis to sun seeker yachts. With Yachtify, users will be able to own a piece of a luxury boat for as little as $100.

Yachtify is creating the first decentralised marketplace where yacht owners, investors, and enthusiasts can interact on a blockchain. The platform will use fractionalized NFTs to allow investors to hedge in the recession-proof luxury boat business.

These NFTs are backed by the actual skis, speedboats, and yachts, which can be rented, bought, and sold on Yachtify. When these boats are rented, the owners of the NFTs will receive a portion of the lease or rental fees.

The unique investment opportunity Yachtify creates allows it to become a blue-chip crypto project in the future. Investors have a great opportunity to buy into this exciting project as it sells for only $0.1 in the first stage of its presale. Market analysts have predicted that as Yachtify grows, the native token of Yachtify could jump by more than 100x.

Find out more about the Yachtify (YCHT) presale:

Website: https://yachtify.market

Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market/login

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market

Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido