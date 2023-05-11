By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 19:06

BREAKING: Body found inside apartment after massive explosion injures firefighters and police Image: Matej Kastelic Shutterstock.com

German interior ministry has said a body has been found and a man has been arrested after an unidentified object exploded inside an apartment in Ratingen.

Officials in Germany have said that ten firefighters and two police officers have been injured after an explosion took place inside an apartment block in Ratingen, on the northern outskirts of Duesseldorf.

This statement was released by the German interior ministry, as cited by Sky News, which said that the blast was triggered by the resident of the apartment using an ‘unidentified object’ on Thursday, May 11.

In another statement, the interior ministry confirmed that a body has been found inside the flat where the explosion took place, as the police said, they are still trying to confirm the identity.

Police also stated that a man has been arrested following the incident.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia said, “Firefighters and police were called to the building this morning after concerns were raised about two residents”.

He added, “When they forced open an apartment door, they found a fire and one of the inhabitants used an unidentified object to cause an explosion”.

Footage from the area shows police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road, as smoke can be seen coming out of the apartment on the top floor.

Police have also said that a ‘large scale’ operation is underway in the area.