By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 19:06
BREAKING: Body found inside apartment after massive explosion injures firefighters and police
Image: Matej Kastelic Shutterstock.com
German interior ministry has said a body has been found and a man has been arrested after an unidentified object exploded inside an apartment in Ratingen.
Officials in Germany have said that ten firefighters and two police officers have been injured after an explosion took place inside an apartment block in Ratingen, on the northern outskirts of Duesseldorf.
This statement was released by the German interior ministry, as cited by Sky News, which said that the blast was triggered by the resident of the apartment using an ‘unidentified object’ on Thursday, May 11.
In another statement, the interior ministry confirmed that a body has been found inside the flat where the explosion took place, as the police said, they are still trying to confirm the identity.
Police also stated that a man has been arrested following the incident.
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia said, “Firefighters and police were called to the building this morning after concerns were raised about two residents”.
He added, “When they forced open an apartment door, they found a fire and one of the inhabitants used an unidentified object to cause an explosion”.
Footage from the area shows police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road, as smoke can be seen coming out of the apartment on the top floor.
Police have also said that a ‘large scale’ operation is underway in the area.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.