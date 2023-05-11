By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 22:22

BREAKING: Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter Image: Kathy Hutchins Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk announced that he will be stepping down from the position of Twitter CEO.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced on Thursday, May 11, that he will be stepping down from the position Twitter Chief Executive Officer.

Musk made this statement on Twitter and said, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter.”

He added, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”.

Elon further continued, “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

He has however not named the candidate, who will be taking over his position at Twitter.