BREAKING: Body found inside apartment after MASSIVE explosion injures firefighters and police  Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter

By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 22:22

BREAKING: Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter Image: Kathy Hutchins Shutterstock.com

Elon Musk announced that he will be stepping down from the position of Twitter CEO. 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced on Thursday, May 11, that he will be stepping down from the position Twitter Chief Executive Officer.

Musk made this statement on Twitter and said, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter.”

He added, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”.

Elon further continued, “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

He has however not named the candidate, who will be taking over his position at Twitter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Imran Khan

A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading