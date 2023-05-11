By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 21:18

BREAKING: Hundreds of demonstrators march to support squatter in Barcelona

Tensions escalate in Barcelona as over 400 police officers deployed, and areas cordoned after calls for two demonstrations, both for, and against the occupation of two estates next to the Plaça de la Bonanova.

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Barcelona following calls for two protests organised, both in favour, and against the occupation of two estates next to the Plaça de la Bonanova.

The focus of both the demonstration is on the buildings, known as ‘La Ruïna’ and ‘El Kubo’, which have been occupied for years by squatters.

According to La Vanguardia on Thursday, May 11, tensions have escalated due to the election campaign in Barcelona, which has put these properties under the spotlight of the right-wing parties, along with calls from the company ‘Desokupa’.

Authorities in Barcelona have deployed nearly 400 Mossos d’Esquadra officers in the area, after the calls for the protests.

Supporters of the extrajudicial eviction company Desokupa marched to Bonanova square to reach the squatted buildings, while a police cordon has been set up to stop them.

The pro-occupation demonstrator dressed in masks and black clothes are protesting on the other side of the police cordon, as the parameter has been set up in order to stop both sides from clashing.

Police helicopters are also flying in the area to monitor the situation on the ground.

Official reports suggest that security personnel from the different units of the Mossos d’Esquadra are currently deployed in Bonanova square.

This includes Citizen Security Agents, ARRO, BRIMO, Regional Motorcycle Group along with officers in civilian clothes.

The entire operation is being directed from the Coordination Centre (CECOR).

Earlier today, a video was posted by the Bonanova squatters, demanding SAREB to stop the eviction, while they described themselves as ‘the anarchist resistance of the bourgeois heart of Barcelona’.