By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 13:34

BREAKING: Two killed after attack at Mercedes Benz plant Image: B.Dpunkt Shutterstock.com

Mercedes Benz has said the suspects involved in the shooting of two victims at their factory in Germany were employed by an external service provider.

Two people have been killed after a shooting took place at a Mercedes Benz plant in Germany on Thursday, May 11.

According to a statement by the car manufacturer, cited by Sky News, the incident took place at their facility in Sindelfingen, located in the south of Germany.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart stated that the authorities have detained a 53-year-old suspect, following the attack.

Officials at Mercedes Benz have said that “We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts”.

“The safety of the employees comes first”, they added.

Police said that they were alerted about the incident at around 7.45 am, local time.

Shortly after, in the tweet, the police said that “There is currently a police operation on the factory premises. Police and rescue workers are on duty”.

The tweet also said, “There is no danger to the population”.

In an earlier statement, the police said that one person has died, and another was injured. It is not yet clear if the second victim who died in the attack was the one who got injured.

The Mercedes Benz plant in Sindelfingen employs about 35,000 workers, and as per the company’s website, and manufactures models of vehicles including E-Class, S-Class, CLS, and GLC.

The facility also has planning, purchasing, development, and design departments.