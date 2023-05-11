Crypto Accessibility: Buy Litecoin, Ethereum & Ape Brigade at your local shopping center in Australia

By Guest Writer • 11 May 2023 • 11:00

Have you ever been shopping and wished you could just buy some cryptocurrency on the spot? Well, now you can in Australia! Cryptocurrency ATMs have been popping up like daisies, with a whopping 383 machines nationwide – that’s more than all of Asia! Olliv, the Australian entity of the US-based CoinFlip, has more than 300 ATMs all over the country.

These machines allow you to deposit cash and receive digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), or other stablecoins, which you can then store in your digital wallet. Not only are they super convenient, but they’re also located in highly accessible areas such as shopping centers, petrol stations, news agencies, and convenience stores. With this kind of widespread adoption, it’s clear that cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly accessible and mainstream.

Investing in top altcoins like Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ape Brigade (APES) will set you on the path to becoming a crypto millionaire, especially with the ongoing meme coin mania.

Litecoin could make you a Crypto Millionaire

Litecoin (LTC) has become the talk of the crypto town, as its creator, Charlie Lee, predicts significant gains ahead of its highly-anticipated halving event in August. Known as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin has already surged 85% since hitting a record low against Bitcoin in June 2022, and Lee believes that LTC/BTC could rally to 0.025 BTC, an increase of over 700% during the next bull cycle.

But what makes Litecoin so special? According to Lee, its inherent design features, including higher throughput, scalability with extension blocks, better fungibility, and increased privacy via MWEB, all contribute to its potential success.

And history seems to be on Litecoin’s side, as data analysed by cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital shows that the cryptocurrency tends to rally before its halving event, with LTC rising 820% after bottoming out 122 days ahead of its first-ever halving, and 550% after bottoming out 243 days ahead of its second halving.

Ethereum’s Lockup Milestone: What it means for investors

Ethereum (ETH) just hit a new all-time high with a massive 19,375,242 ETH locked up! This means that more people are investing in and adopting Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) system, showing confidence in its long-term viability and growth potential.

The locked ETH, which includes ETH staked on the Beacon chain, ETH deposited to the Beacon contract, and rewards on the Beacon chain, is out of circulation, reducing supply and driving up demand and price. This is great news for investors and solidifies Ethereum’s position as a leading cryptocurrency and smart contract platform.

With Ethereum 2.0 on the horizon and the transition to a PoS model in progress, we can expect to see even more locked ETH in the future. So, it’s time to HODL on and enjoy the ride!

Get your Ape On

Are you ready to join the Ape Brigade (APES) revolution? This community-driven token is not just about making a smart financial investment in cryptocurrency, it’s also about being part of something bigger. Ape Brigade is a project that values transparency, decentralisation, and empowerment, and it’s determined to bring these values to the world of crypto. With a strong community behind it, Ape Brigade has a bright future ahead, and it’s only going to get better.

One of the most exciting features of Ape Brigade is its unique and engaging NFT marketplace, where you can create, buy, and sell NFTs. Plus, with its decentralised exchange, you can trade cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. And let’s not forget about Ape Brigade’s staking mechanism, which allows you to earn additional APT tokens just by holding them.

The team behind Ape Brigade has extensive experience in the blockchain industry and is dedicated to providing a safe and secure platform for all your crypto needs. So why not join the Ape Brigade and be part of the future of crypto?

The widespread adoption of cryptocurrency ATMs in Australia shows that cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly accessible and mainstream. With the ease of buying and selling digital assets, it’s no wonder that investing in top altcoins such as Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ape Brigade is on the rise. Join the revolution and invest today!

Join the Ape Brigade (APES):

Presale: https://apebrigade.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://apebrigade.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ApeBrigadeOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido