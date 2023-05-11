Cryptos Dogecoin, PEPE and DogeMiyagi face off in the 2023 Meme-Coin battle royal

By Guest Writer • 11 May 2023 • 11:30

Gone are the days when all a successful cryptocurrency coin needed was to develop a considered decentralised finance concept and watch the investments fly in. These days you have to be a little more creative, and meme coins are the perfect example of how digital currency has started to burst with character.

Many meme coins are out there right now, and all are enjoying varying success levels; tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) have been here for many years, and native coins like PEPE are relatively new but making big waves. This article will discuss the recent whale movement with Dogecoin, whether Pepe will become the new sentiment indicator of 2023, and how the new presale champ on the scene, DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), is planning to own the meme space.

The tale of the Dogecoin Whale

Over a decade ago, pioneers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus started Dogecoin as a joke, and the punchline was a success. The dog-themed meme-token Dogecoin’s open-ended approach to decentralised finance was a happy and lucrative alternative to Bitcoin’s established closed-ceiling structure.

Recent data from Whale Alert, a transaction tracker service, suggested that a massive transfer was active on the Dogecoin blockchain. The unknown entity has supposedly moved $21 million to Binance. There are varying suggestions of what this could mean for Dogecoin, but the prevailing thought from analysts is that this activity forecasts a positive few weeks for Dogecoin.

PEPE up your investments

Since “Pepe the Frog” came to life in 2005 comic “Boy’s Life” by illustrator Matt Furie, it had a peculiar evolution. From comics to hate memes back to lighthearted communication, to now being a successful meme-coin! In mid-April 2023, PEPE launched and instantly competed with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE.

Recently there have been reports of a prominent crypto whale, “Machi Big Brother”, purchasing 66 billion PEPE over three days. At the time of the token purchase, the coin’s value was $0.000002082. This whale activity further proves the new pulling power of PEPE, and market analysts suggest it could be the new sentiment indicator in the future.

DogeMiyagi: The Doge with a tash

If there is any era that has endless material for memes, then it’s the 80s, stopping short of a Freddy Krueger coin, of course. The team behind DogeMiyagi has wisely chosen Karate Kid as the perfect community-driven character source to build a project around. You don’t have to run out to balance on a wooden pole and fly kick to enjoy DogeMiyagi; let’s be safe and not do that.

The new presale token DogeMiyagi is looking to harness the power of bringing together a strong community with a wise dog with a moustache; they have my vote. The road map of DogeMiyagi plans to incorporate NFTs and customer loyalty programs DogeMiyagi Token Referral Program.

The referral programme aims to connect to your wallet, creating a unique referral code to share with your friends, family, and online connections to help enhance the community. Plus, if someone purchases $MIYAGI from your code, you’ll receive a 10% commission!

Final Thoughts

It’s been a confusing year for cryptocurrency investors, with a difficult start to 2023 and a suddenly bullish market that seemed endless. Dogecoin has dealt relatively well with recent fluctuations, and the early life of PEPE shows a lot of promise, but always appreciate the crypto kid DogeMiyagi; quality development plus a memorable character often brings in the investment.

Be sure to check out Dogemiyagi below:

Website: https://dogemiyagi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogemiyagi_

Telegram: https://t.me/dogemiyagi

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido