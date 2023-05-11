By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 22:50

Football club in UK pays tribute after sudden death of 6-year-old player Image: Twitter @DundeeWestFC

Dundee West FC football player Jack Stewart suddenly died last week and the club has announced that they will retire his shirt number 19, to pay tribute to him.

The sudden death of a six-year-old football player named Jack Steward, who was a part of the Dundee West FC, has left the club and his fellow teammates “devastated”.

According to the Mirror on Thursday, May 11, Steward, who was from Dundee, Scotland, played for the club since he was three years old and was “popular”, among his friends and teammates.

Following his death, Dundee West FC has also announced that they will be retiring his shirt number (19), to pay tribute to him.

In a post on Facebook, the club said that “All at Dundee West are devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Jack Stewart on Sunday, May 7.”

“Jack, aged six, joined the club as a Wee Westies player at age of three.”

“Jack continued his football with the West through the Wee Westies and into fun fours with the 2016s age group where Jack proudly wore the number 19 shirt.”

“As a mark of respect this number 19 will be retired as a squad number by the 2016s and will remain as Jack’s number.”

“Jack, a pupil at Sidlaw View PS, was a popular member of the 2016s squad and Dundee West was a massive part of Jack’s life.”

The club also added that “All our thoughts are with Ian, Jillian and Jack’s younger sister Rebecca as well as the wider family.

“The Stewart family as well as the wider family are committed and invested to the West and local community, being involved in different teams and age groups across the club.”

“At this time the Dundee West 2016s and club will do all we can to support the family at this unbelievably sad time.”

“Longer term we will look to pay tribute to Jack in fitting ways which will keep Jack as part of the Dundee West Family.”

“This weekend there will be a minute’s silence across all Dundee West games.”

“We will also be releasing further information about short-term and longer-term tributes in due course with the blessing of the Stewart family.”

“The family have also passed on their thanks for all the kind messages of support.”

Dundee West FC also posted a tweet with a photo of Stewart and said, “Could it be shared far and wide for as many Utd Fans as possible to take part in a minutes applause for wee Jack at the game on Saturday pls”.

They added, “Applause to take place from the clock turning 6 minutes played through to 7 minutes. Thank you”.

— Dundee West FC (@DundeeWestFC) May 10, 2023