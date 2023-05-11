Hotel HELL as Masked gunman robs British tourists in their room

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 10:42

Masked intruder robs Brits on holiday. Credit: Sergey Mironov/shutterstock.com

A shocked British couple were robbed by a gun-wielding robber who broke into their hotel while they were on holiday.

The terrifying incident happened last weekend as the unnamed couple were holidaying on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, according to The Sun.

A masked intruder barged into their hotel room at around 3 am and threatened them with a gun while he made off with valuables and cash up to £5,000.

The couple approached the man and confirmed that he wore dark clothing, a mask and a bag on his back, an experience which has understandably left the couple severely ‘traumatised,’

After taking some of the couple’s valuables, including a camera worth £700 and £5,000 in cash, he then ran towards the entrance of the hotel before making his getaway.

A hotel spokesperson said the couple were ‘traumatised,’ and added, ‘this sort of thing should not be happening here. We wish to offer our apologies to the visitor. The police are dealing with it right now.

Police on the island of Antigua are currently still investigating the incident.