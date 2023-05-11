Iconic actress Susan Sarandon arrested by New York police

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 11:44

Actress and activist, Susan Sarandon. Credit: Moritz Barcelona/Crestive Commons Attribution 2.0

Academy Award-winning actress, Susan Sarandon was arrested this week for her part in a protest in Albany, New York.

The 76-year-old star joined One Fair Wage in a rally at the New York State Capitol in Albany on Monday, May 8 and was among a group of protestors who were arrested, according to New York Upstate.

The protests were held this week to draw attention to higher wages for restaurant workers, their aim is to end subminimum wages for New York state tipped restaurant workers.

The earnings for tipped restaurant workers ranges from $8.35–$10.40 an hour, which affects a workforce primarily made up of women and people of colour.

Sarandon commented briefly ‘I know how difficult it is and I know how important it is.’

She and others blocked a security checkpoint and was among seven other protesters arrested for disorderly conduct by New York State Police.

Reports confirm that Sarandon was handcuffed with her hands behind her back, but stayed calm as she was led away.

The star of Thelma and Louise is well-known for her activism and has campaigned many times for anti-war and civil rights causes.