By Julia Cameron • 11 May 2023 • 12:22

Josef Fritzl says he thinks he will be reunited with his family/Credit: Pecold/Shutterstock.com

In an interview for the Sun newspaper, Fritzl says he believes he will be reunited with his family and that they will forgive him.

The 87-year-old was convicted of rape, enslavement, and murder in Austria in 2009 in a case that shocked the world.

He kept his daughter Elizabeth locked up in the cellar of the family home for almost twenty-four years and repeatedly raped her. He told his wife that Elizabeth had run away to join a cult when he put her in the cellar at aged eighteen.

As a consequence of his rape, she had seven children fathered by him. He took three of the children to live upstairs in the house with him and his wife. The other three remained in the cellar and one child died when Fritzl refused to get medical help.

He spoke to the Sun from his prison in Austria through his lawyer, Astrid Wagner. He said “iam always thinking of them, and how I would like to see my grandchildren. I am sure we are going to be reunited and I think they are going to forgive me for what I have done.”

He then added that he is “extremely sorry” for what he has done and he “regrets” his crimes.

He also told the reporter: “I am a monarchist. I’m a big fan of King Charles.” He said he had watched the coronation and thought it was “splendid.”