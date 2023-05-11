By Julia Cameron • 11 May 2023 • 12:22
Josef Fritzl says he thinks he will be reunited with his family/Credit: Pecold/Shutterstock.com
In an interview for the Sun newspaper, Fritzl says he believes he will be reunited with his family and that they will forgive him.
The 87-year-old was convicted of rape, enslavement, and murder in Austria in 2009 in a case that shocked the world.
He kept his daughter Elizabeth locked up in the cellar of the family home for almost twenty-four years and repeatedly raped her. He told his wife that Elizabeth had run away to join a cult when he put her in the cellar at aged eighteen.
As a consequence of his rape, she had seven children fathered by him. He took three of the children to live upstairs in the house with him and his wife. The other three remained in the cellar and one child died when Fritzl refused to get medical help.
He spoke to the Sun from his prison in Austria through his lawyer, Astrid Wagner. He said “iam always thinking of them, and how I would like to see my grandchildren. I am sure we are going to be reunited and I think they are going to forgive me for what I have done.”
He then added that he is “extremely sorry” for what he has done and he “regrets” his crimes.
He also told the reporter: “I am a monarchist. I’m a big fan of King Charles.” He said he had watched the coronation and thought it was “splendid.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.