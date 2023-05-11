By Betty Henderson • 11 May 2023 • 16:58

Malaga’s Italian community is excitedly awaiting the Film Festival Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Malaga

THE Italian Film Festival in Malaga is set to arrive in the city on Saturday, May 13 with a captivating schedule for its sixth edition,which runs until Sunday, May 21.

During the week, six thrilling films are set to take over the Albéniz Cinema, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. The festival is set to kick off on Saturday before a showing of the the highly anticipated ‘Las ocho montañas,’ directed by Felix Van Groeningen.

This extravaganza celebrates the deep-rooted cultural connection between Italy and Spain, attracting Italian residents and locals eager to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Italian art.

The festivities will commence with an epic opening party at the Victoria Brewery. The venue will be buzzing with energy as film enthusiasts come together to celebrate the magic of Italian cinema.

The festival lineup boasts an array of thought-provoking films. From the deeply moving “Le otto montagne” by Felix van Groeningen to the thought-provoking “Calcinculo” by Chiara Bellosi, each film offers a unique perspective on life, love, and society.

Guests will also be invited to engage in fascinating post-screening discussions with the talented actors and directors.

There is also an exciting programme outside of the film showings. The grand opening party on Saturday, May 13 at the Victoria Brewery will feature the sensational Italian singer-songwriter, Lamaar, whose enchanting voice will mesmerise the audience.

In an additional treat for Italian culture lovers, internationally acclaimed Italian artist Alice Pasquini will create a stunning urban art masterpiece near the Centre of Contemporary Art in Malaga which is on display for the duration of the film festival.

The film festival will also see a grand closing ceremony for the event finale which will be held at La Polivalente.

Prior to opening, the festival has already been garnering the attention of film and arts fans and lovers of Italian culture.

Teodora Danisi, the Councillor for Culture for the Italian Embassy in Madrid, praised the film festival’s role in fostering a cultural exchange between Italy and Spain, two countries deeply rooted in their love for the arts.

Tickets for the various events at the film festival are available online or at the cinema box office.

All are welcome to immerse themselves in the magic of Italian storytelling at the film festival.