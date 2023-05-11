Man shot at 49 times sues police

By Julia Cameron • 11 May 2023 • 10:56

Trevor Mullinax survived being shot at by police forty-nine times in May 2021 in South Carolina, USA.

He was actually hit nine times with three wounds to his head and his pick-up truck was left riddled with bullet holes.

He was sitting in the parked truck having a mental health crisis and talking to his mother who was standing by the driver’s side window comforting her son who had threatened to commit suicide and a member of Mr Mullinax’s family called the police.

He apparently s to the 911 operator he spoke to that “We’re just trying to get our buddy some help.”

The location of the truck was pointed out to police by Mullinax’s grandfather, and it was parked on land owned by the family.

According to the police report, the officers pulled up in their car to the truck and shouted instructions at Mr Mullinax. They said he reached into the back of his truck and pulled out a shotgun which he pointed at the officers.

Mr Mullinax says his hands were raised, but police opened fire and he was hit nine times. The State Law Enforcement Division report on the shooting confirms that forty-nine shots were fired in total.

Mr Mullinax was then dragged out of the car, injured, handcuffed, and arrested. His mother, who was not hurt in the shooting was also handcuffed.

The attorney acting for Mr Mullinaz said of the incident: “Those officers went out there like John Wayne cowboys. They came out there like gunslingers.”

“You’re not the death squad. You’re supposed to try and help people, even if you’ve got to shoot them.”

“They handcuff this man with three bullet holes in his head and then they handcuff his mama. Treat her like a criminal. This was disgusting.”

The case is still pending, but Mr Mullinax said: “I hate what my mental health crisis turned into, but if it helps one single person in this world not to have to go through what me and my family have, I’m okay with it.”