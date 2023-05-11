UPDATE: Woman critical after being hit by police ‘ROYAL ESCORT’ motorcycle in Earls Court Close
Mass panic as huge explosion rips through street in Milan

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 12:48

A massive explosion in northern Italy has left residents terrified this morning.

Today, Thursday, May 11, a huge blast in the centre of Milan has destroyed numerous vehicles, writes Metro.

Footage of the incident shows vehicles in the street on fire and toxic smoke rising high into the sky.

The source of the explosion is believed to have originated from a van.

