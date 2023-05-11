By Julia Cameron • 11 May 2023 • 9:53

Met officers sacked in London. Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

The two Met officers were sacked after they were found to have used excessive force to arrest a 14-year-old boy.

At the misconduct hearing which was heard yesterday (Wednesday, May 10) it was found that PC Alexei Zalesskiy and PC Conor Ryan who both worked in the North Area Command Unit had engaged in gross misconduct.

The incident leading to the sacking of both officers took place on April 17, 2021. Police were called after reports of “large numbers of youths, possibly armed with knives, causing disorder.”

The police reported that the boy spat at officers and then ran away from them, but they managed to detain and arrested him a short distance away.

However, the two police officers were found to have used excessive force during the arrest and then made “statements which were not true.”

The Panel at the hearing led by an independent legally qualified chair, found that the two officers had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to the use of force and honesty and integrity.

Caroline Haines, Detective Chief Superintendent said “Officers have to act with restraint and the public of course would expect them to be honest about their actions.”

“Action will be taken against any officer whose behaviour falls below that which is expected. We are determined to drive up standards, and those who fail to meet those standards have no place in the Met.”

Both men will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. It means they can’t be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Rescue Services.