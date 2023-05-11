By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 18:10

Over 40 people injured in Spain during ‘Cremada del Dimoni’ Image: BearPhotos Shutterstock.com

Officials in Spain said more than forty people have been injured in Spain, during the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’ fireworks display held at Badalona in Barcelona province.

The night of the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’ in Badalona has left more than forty people injured after an accident took place during the celebrations.

According to the Badalona City Council, cited by 20 Minutes on Thursday, May 11, the incident happened while the pyromusical show was taking place and the casing of a fireworks rocket fell on some of the people in the audience at the Rambla.

Authorities said that after the casing fell, 14 people were injured and one of them had to be rushed to the health centre in an ambulance.

The situation was made worse by the strong wind during the time, which resulted in over 30 people also being injured due to sparks from the fireworks.

‘Cremada del Dimoni’, which translates to the burning of the demon, takes place on May 10 every year and starts at 10 pm.

Fireworks and the burning of the figure of a demon make up the essence of this celebration of the Badalona May Festivities, which have their culminating point on the ‘Night of San Anastasio’ and the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’.

It is the highlight of the Badalona May Festival and consists of burning the figure of a demon, accompanied by a pyromusical show.

The tradition dates back to 1940 when the Brotherhood of San Anastasio decided to add it as a new act within the Festivities of San Anastasio.

Since 1999, the City Council has organized the Crema’l tu! (Burn it!) that allows the neighbors to design the demon of that year.

The festival brings more than 100,000 people together and takes place on the Rambla, the seafront promenade, and the city beach in Badalona.