By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 18:10
Over 40 people injured in Spain during ‘Cremada del Dimoni’
Image: BearPhotos Shutterstock.com
Officials in Spain said more than forty people have been injured in Spain, during the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’ fireworks display held at Badalona in Barcelona province.
The night of the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’ in Badalona has left more than forty people injured after an accident took place during the celebrations.
According to the Badalona City Council, cited by 20 Minutes on Thursday, May 11, the incident happened while the pyromusical show was taking place and the casing of a fireworks rocket fell on some of the people in the audience at the Rambla.
Authorities said that after the casing fell, 14 people were injured and one of them had to be rushed to the health centre in an ambulance.
The situation was made worse by the strong wind during the time, which resulted in over 30 people also being injured due to sparks from the fireworks.
‘Cremada del Dimoni’, which translates to the burning of the demon, takes place on May 10 every year and starts at 10 pm.
Fireworks and the burning of the figure of a demon make up the essence of this celebration of the Badalona May Festivities, which have their culminating point on the ‘Night of San Anastasio’ and the ‘Cremada del Dimoni’.
It is the highlight of the Badalona May Festival and consists of burning the figure of a demon, accompanied by a pyromusical show.
The tradition dates back to 1940 when the Brotherhood of San Anastasio decided to add it as a new act within the Festivities of San Anastasio.
Since 1999, the City Council has organized the Crema’l tu! (Burn it!) that allows the neighbors to design the demon of that year.
The festival brings more than 100,000 people together and takes place on the Rambla, the seafront promenade, and the city beach in Badalona.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.