By Betty Henderson • 11 May 2023 • 10:00

The Finnish Prime Minister is divorcing her husband after around three years of marriage. Photo credit: Sanna Marin (via Instagram)

AS she prepares to leave office, Finland’s Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, has also announced that she is divorcing her husband Markus Raikkonen.

In a story shared to Marin’s Instagram story on Wednesday, May 10, the leader expressed her gratitude for the couple’s 19 years of shared memories and the love they built together. Amidst the divorce proceedings, the pair remain committed to their five-year-old daughter.

The timing of this announcement is particularly significant, as it coincides with Marin’s imminent departure from office. Her party’s defeat in the recent general election marked the end of her tenure as the leader of the center-left coalition.

The election was a closely contested battle, with Marin’s party, the Social Democrats, going head-to-head against the National Coalition Party and the right-wing populist Finns Party.

Ultimately, Marin fell short of victory by a narrow margin, leading to the end of her role as the country’s Prime Minister.

At just 37 years old, Sanna Marin made history as the world’s youngest prime minister when she assumed office in 2019.

Her tenure garnered immense public support, particularly for her deft handling of the COVID-19 crisis and successful navigation of Finland’s path to NATO membership.

However, not without controversy, Marin’s personal life made headlines several times throughout her tenure. Accusations of excessive partying and a leaked video of Marin dancing and singing at a private gathering sparked a firestorm of criticism, prompting her to take a drugs test, which was negative.

The incident, which questioned her commitment to Finland’s reputation and security, led to a wave of support from women across the nation, showcasing their solidarity through dance videos shared on social media.

As the Finnish government enters a caretaker phase, Marin’s departure marks the end of an era. The nation now eagerly awaits the appointment of her successor, with expectations that a new government will be formed by June.

While Marin’s political career may be drawing to a close, her impact on Finnish politics and her commitment to her country will be remembered for years to come. Marin’s departure from office will also mark a new chapter in her personal life.