UPDATE: Woman critical after being hit by police ‘ROYAL ESCORT’ motorcycle in Earls Court Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1975

By Marcos • 11 May 2023 • 11:10

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Verb; 2 Bone; 3 Ergo; 4 Open; 5 Nays; 6 Stud; 7 Damp; 8 Pair; 9 Real; 10 Loom; 11 Mars; 12 Send; 13 Deaf; 14 Flea; 15 Arid; 16 Dole.
PALERMO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Munich; 2 Rain; 3 Art Deco; 4 Oklahoma City; 5 Uncle Sam; 6 Les Dawson; 7 The Republic of Ireland; 8 King; 9 Doris Day; 10 Umbilical cord.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Gout; 3 Rent-free; 9 Niagara; 10 Oaths; 11 Miss the point; 13 Tapers; 15 Agreed; 17 Burning fever; 20 Osier; 21 Perturb; 22 Bookmark; 23 Shoe.
Down: 1 Gunsmith; 2 Urals; 4 Erases; 5 Thoroughfare; 6 Retinue; 7 East; 8 Battering-ram; 12 Adorable; 14 Prurigo; 16 Sniper; 18 Vouch; 19 Tomb.

QUICK

Across: 4 Gritty; 7 Approval; 8 Avenue; 10 Amiss; 13 Asia; 14 Salt; 15 Also; 16 Sly; 17 Otic; 19 Lope; 21 Harmonica; 23 Rota; 24 Hone; 26 Beg; 27 Moor; 29 Afar; 32 Opal; 33 Snipe; 34 Harass; 35 In tandem; 36 Status.
Down: 1 Tapas; 2 April; 3 Toss; 4 Glass; 5 Idea; 6 Tousle; 9 Violin; 11 Mad; 12 Stoat; 13 Alcohol; 15 Aim; 16 Spa; 18 Tramps; 20 Ocean; 21 Hog; 22 Nor; 23 Repast; 25 Gap; 28 Oasis; 30 Finds; 31 Reams; 32 Oast; 33 Sear.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cumplir; 5 Skill; 8 Punto; 9 Minimum; 10 Loan; 11 Inmigrar; 13 Orejas; 15 Chalet; 18 Victoria; 19 Echo; 22 Cyclist; 23 Usual; 24 Obeso; 25 Robbery.
Down: 1 Cepillo; 2 Manta; 3 Leon; 4 Remind; 5 Sunlight; 6 Immoral; 7 Lamer; 12 Católico; 14 En coche; 16 Trolley; 17 Winter; 18 Vacio; 20 Crude; 21 Bulb.

NONAGRAM

ding, doge, dogy, dong, edgy, geld, gild, gill, glen, gold, gone, ling, loge, long, ogle, yogi, deign, dingo, dingy, dogie, doing, dying, eying, gelid, geoid, glide, godly, golly, ingle, ledgy, lingo, lodge, lying, ogled, dingle, doling, dongle, dyeing, engild, gilled, golden, legion, longed, longly, dolling, yelling, yodeling, YODELLING

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading