Puzzle Solutions Edition 1975

1 Verb; 2 Bone; 3 Ergo; 4 Open; 5 Nays; 6 Stud; 7 Damp; 8 Pair; 9 Real; 10 Loom; 11 Mars; 12 Send; 13 Deaf; 14 Flea; 15 Arid; 16 Dole.

PALERMO

1 Munich; 2 Rain; 3 Art Deco; 4 Oklahoma City; 5 Uncle Sam; 6 Les Dawson; 7 The Republic of Ireland; 8 King; 9 Doris Day; 10 Umbilical cord.

Across: 1 Gout; 3 Rent-free; 9 Niagara; 10 Oaths; 11 Miss the point; 13 Tapers; 15 Agreed; 17 Burning fever; 20 Osier; 21 Perturb; 22 Bookmark; 23 Shoe.

Down: 1 Gunsmith; 2 Urals; 4 Erases; 5 Thoroughfare; 6 Retinue; 7 East; 8 Battering-ram; 12 Adorable; 14 Prurigo; 16 Sniper; 18 Vouch; 19 Tomb.

Across: 4 Gritty; 7 Approval; 8 Avenue; 10 Amiss; 13 Asia; 14 Salt; 15 Also; 16 Sly; 17 Otic; 19 Lope; 21 Harmonica; 23 Rota; 24 Hone; 26 Beg; 27 Moor; 29 Afar; 32 Opal; 33 Snipe; 34 Harass; 35 In tandem; 36 Status.

Down: 1 Tapas; 2 April; 3 Toss; 4 Glass; 5 Idea; 6 Tousle; 9 Violin; 11 Mad; 12 Stoat; 13 Alcohol; 15 Aim; 16 Spa; 18 Tramps; 20 Ocean; 21 Hog; 22 Nor; 23 Repast; 25 Gap; 28 Oasis; 30 Finds; 31 Reams; 32 Oast; 33 Sear.

Across: 1 Cumplir; 5 Skill; 8 Punto; 9 Minimum; 10 Loan; 11 Inmigrar; 13 Orejas; 15 Chalet; 18 Victoria; 19 Echo; 22 Cyclist; 23 Usual; 24 Obeso; 25 Robbery.

Down: 1 Cepillo; 2 Manta; 3 Leon; 4 Remind; 5 Sunlight; 6 Immoral; 7 Lamer; 12 Católico; 14 En coche; 16 Trolley; 17 Winter; 18 Vacio; 20 Crude; 21 Bulb.

ding, doge, dogy, dong, edgy, geld, gild, gill, glen, gold, gone, ling, loge, long, ogle, yogi, deign, dingo, dingy, dogie, doing, dying, eying, gelid, geoid, glide, godly, golly, ingle, ledgy, lingo, lodge, lying, ogled, dingle, doling, dongle, dyeing, engild, gilled, golden, legion, longed, longly, dolling, yelling, yodeling, YODELLING

EASY

HARD

