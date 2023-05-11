By Julia Cameron • 11 May 2023 • 11:21

Schoolchildren injured in tragic bridge collapse. Credit: SariMe/Shutterstock.com

A report from Helsinki has said that at least 27 people have been injured and most of them are children.

The pedestrian bridge collapsed in the city of Espoo, just outside Finland’s capital, Helsinki.

It is thought that the bridge had been temporarily erected due to construction work in the area and it was a party of schoolchildren from the eighth grade who were crossing when the few metres high bridge collapsed.

Rescue workers are still on the scene and the injured are being transported to the hospital where they are treating cuts, bruises and broken bones, but no life-threatening injuries as far as is known.