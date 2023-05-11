The best new development agents on the Costa del Sol (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 11 May 2023 • 13:23

Suite del Mar, Torre del Mar. Image - Costa Dream House

THE Costa del Sol remains one of the most sought-after locations in Europe to relocate or invest in, due to the excellent weather, infrastructure, services and amenities, golf courses, beach clubs, amazing high-end restaurants, and vibrant nightlife. From Malaga to Algeciras, each area has its own draws and charms.

If you are looking to purchase in this beautiful part of Spain and are seeking a new development that suits your needs and lifestyle, you will need the help of the best new development agents on the Costa del Sol; Costa Dream House.

The Costa del Sol has long been a firm favourite for foreign people wanting to enjoy a more laid-back lifestyle, clean beaches, warm weather, excellent eateries, and plenty of activities.

So, you’re looking for a new development on the Costa del Sol, but where do you go for that all-important information and assistance on finding the best property for your lifestyle and budget, the documents and paperwork you will need, advice on the areas that suit your requirements, and help with arranging the logistics of viewings? Look no further, because the Euro Weekly News has put together this exclusive guide on the best new development agents on the Costa del Sol to find your dream home!

The best new development agents on the Costa del Sol

Why choose Costa Dream House?

The Costa del Sol’s property market is always growing and there is increasing demand for new developments, either as a great return on investment or a new permanent home.

When looking for a new development on the Costa del Sol, it is essential to work with a trusted, honest and reputable agency. The team at Costa Dream House help their customers through the whole purchasing process in Spain and also assist with financing, reforms, interior design and construction projects.

Throughout your journey, you will need the help of various parties and this can be overwhelming when you are in another country and you don’t know where to find trusted and reputable companies. Costa Dream House will recommend the best lawyers, mortgage brokers, banks, financing services, interior designers, electricians, plumbers and more, giving you the peace of mind that everything is taken care of.

Due to their great reputation in the real estate industry on the Costa del Sol, a track record of successful projects and happy customers, Costa Dream House is trusted as one of the most reliable agencies to work with.

Costa Dream House tells us the benefits of buying a new development on the Costa del Sol

The decision to buy a new development or a resale is largely down to personal preference and budget. While some people are searching for a traditional townhouse with history and charm, others are looking for a brand-new home with very little maintenance and all of the latest technology.

The benefits of buying a new build property on the stunning Costa del Sol are endless – from energy efficiency to the best appliances, and building regulations to security. We spoke with Laura Stevens of Costa Dream House about the benefits of buying a new development on the Costa del Sol!

1. Energy efficiency

The most obvious benefit of a newly built property or new development is energy efficiency. Laura told us: “New developments are built to a much higher standard these days and must meet minimum energy efficiency standards. With rising energy expenses, it is a vital issue to consider when purchasing a new house since it may help you save money in the long run.”

Due to the materials used in their construction, as well as the appliances installed, new builds are much more energy efficient than older properties. New construction homes are substantially less expensive to operate and will significantly lower your household’s carbon impact. Although certain elements of an existing house can be re-fitted to improve energy efficiency, the process is often costly. By making sure a property is energy efficient during the construction phase, you end up with a home that is warm in the winter and cool in the summer, saving you money on utility costs while also helping the environment.

2. Modern appliances

Laura said of the new developments from Costa Dream House: “When you purchase a new development property, you have the advantage of it being kitted out with all of the best modern appliances. As well as contributing to the energy efficiency of the building and reducing your bills, you have the peace of mind that everything is of the highest standard and in working order.”

Most new build properties from Costa Dream House will be fitted with hot and cold air conditioning units, fitted kitchens and free-standing appliances of the highest specifications, security systems, dishwashers and washing machines and more.

3. Technology and security

Incorporating the latest technology into homes is not only exciting but really useful.

“While resale and second-hand homes may have basic levels of heating, lighting, and security, new builds go above and beyond in this department – making life even easier! There is also the added cost when you wish to include these features into older homes whereas, with new developments, many technology features are already included and can be discussed during the project phase,” Laura told the Euro Weekly News.

Some of the most common technology fittings include security features such as automated systems for when you are away from home, CCTV and video systems, and state-of-the-art alarm systems. Other amazing technologies that can be incorporated into new build properties include smart metres to boost energy efficiency, smart audio-visual systems, fridges with cameras incorporated inside, keyless locks, voice control for a multitude of tech appliances, remote-controlled blinds and much more.

4. Aesthetics and design input

New construction properties often include the option of customising your fixtures and fittings, colour scheme, flooring, and more. This means living in a low-maintenance home as soon as you move in, as well as saving time and money on renovations and designing everything to your tastes – meaning more time to relax or entertain friends and family in your amazing new home!

5. Safety

Laura told us that another really important feature for buyers is the element of safety: “Modern homes are built to high safety standards, using the most advanced safety protocols such as compliance with the latest building regulations, fire-resistant materials and technology, carbon-monoxide detectors and more,” she said.

All new build residential properties in Spain are now sold with a ten-year transferable property guarantee.

6. Luxury complexes with amenities

We asked Laura about the new developments in the area: “Many new developments on the Costa del Sol are built on incredible complexes with all of the best amenities. You will often benefit from well-kept, beautifully decorated communal areas with stylish swimming pools and relaxation areas. An indoor spa with sauna, heated swimming pool and jacuzzi are no longer an exception these days. For those interested in fitness, lots of the complexes now feature small sports facilities and courts, gyms and children’s playgrounds.”

All in all, new build properties feature cutting-edge design, security, safety, and quality. They provide a worry-free existence, allowing you to enjoy your property rather than work on it!

Some of the best areas to purchase a new development property on the Costa del Sol

The Costa del Sol is a popular destination for property buyers looking for a sunny and relaxed lifestyle in Southern Spain. There are many areas along the coast that offer new development properties, so the best choice for you will depend on your personal preferences and priorities. Here are some of the most popular areas on the Costa del Sol to purchase a new development with Costa Dream House!

Marbella is one of the most prestigious areas on the Costa del Sol and is known for its luxurious properties and high-end lifestyle. The town has a wide range of new development projects, from apartments to villas, and is popular among buyers looking for a luxury lifestyle with plenty of activities and amenities.

Estepona is a charming coastal town located on the western side of the Costa del Sol and is a huge up-and-coming area for new developments. It has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and has become a popular destination for property buyers looking for a more relaxed lifestyle, particularly for lovers of golf. There are many new developments in the area, including beachfront apartments, properties close to the golf courses, and luxurious villas with sweeping panoramic views.

Benahavis is a mountain village located a short drive from Marbella. It is known for its natural beauty and stunning views, and there are several new development projects in the area offering luxurious villas and apartments.

Mijas is a popular area for property buyers looking for a more affordable option on the Costa del Sol. It has a wide range of new development properties, including apartments, townhouses, and villas, and is located close to several popular beaches and golf courses. Many of the new developments are located in a private community and offer stunning views across the mountains and the Mediterranean.

La Cala de Mijas is a small coastal town located between Marbella and Fuengirola and is an extremely popular holiday location with plenty to offer! It has a relaxed atmosphere and a wide range of amenities, including several golf courses. There are several new development projects in the area offering apartments and townhouses with beautiful grounds, pools and views.

Torremolinos is a vibrant coastal town located just a short drive from Malaga Airport. It offers a range of new build properties, from apartments to townhouses, and is popular with both tourists and residents.

Get in touch with the friendly and professional team at Costa Dream House.