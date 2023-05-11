Travel DISASTER as UK passport and border strikes set to cause chaos for six months

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 10:01

More delays expected. Credit: 1000 Words/Shutterstock.com

British holidaymakers are facing disruption and headaches this year as Passport Office and Border Force staff are expected to stage walkouts well into autumn.

Yesterday, Wednesday, May 6, members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced the vote to extend their recommendation to strike was 88 per cent in favour, writes The Daily Mail.

The result of the vote spells disaster for travellers as this opens up the high risk of strike action for another six months.

The union has been at loggerheads with the Government for months over pay and conditions. Strikes by Border Force, Passport Office and HM Revenue and Customs, as well as other departments in Whitehall.

A 52 per cent turnout, means that the PCS can instigate ‘sustained action in targeted areas’. This latest development also encompasses members working in the Home Office, Passport Office and DVLA.

Mark Serwotka of PCS said, ‘This vote shows our members will not tolerate being treated worse than anyone else in the public sector. It sends a very strong signal to the Government that they must get round the negotiating table immediately.

‘Unless ministers put more money on the table, they will see more high-profile disruptive action over the summer, leading into autumn.’

Recently a five-week strike by over 1,000 members of the Passport Office workforce walked out at eight sites in Belfast, Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newport, Peterborough and Southport.

This latest industrial action comes after delays caused by a surge of passport renewals after the Covid-19 lockdown, with many having no choice but to cancel their plans.

Later this month, security staff, belonging to the Unite union, are planning to walk out from May 25-27 at Heathrow Airport.