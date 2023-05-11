Ukraine’s ‘Game Changer’ weapons supplied by UK prompts chilling response from Kremlin

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 15:16

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky - Credit Twitter@ RishiSunak

A report by a US news outlet today alleges the UK has supplied what it calls ‘Game Changing’ weapons, prompting the Kremlin to issue a brief but chilling message.

On Thursday, May 11, CNN published a story that alleges Britain has supplied long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which has led to a typically doom laden response from Russia, writes Metro.

On hearing that the UK has supplied multiple ‘Storm Shadow’ cruise missiles, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s mouthpiece, promised an ‘adequate response.’

CNN claims the information was received from ‘multiple senior Western officials,’ adding that the ‘game-changer’ weapons are just in time for Ukraine’s eagerly anticipated counter-offensive.

And today Britain’s Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace confirmed that the UK government has indeed supplied Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine’s forces.

The Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile, jointly developed by the UK and France, typically launched from the air, and can be fired from a distance of 190 miles.

The UK government has supplied the weaponry after it received ‘assurances’ from Kyiv that the missiles will not be used to target the Russian mainland, and will only be deployed within Ukraine’s territory.

As early as February, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that his government were looking at sending long-range weapons to Ukraine, ‘we must help Ukraine to shield its cities from Russian bombs and Iranian drones,’ before reiterating, ‘and that’s why the UK will be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons.’

MBDA Missile Systems, who manufacture the weapon claim that the Storm Shadow can be launched ‘day and night in all weathers’ and ‘after launch, the weapon descends to terrain hugging altitude to avoid detection,’ while boasting incredible accuracy and minimal damage to surroundings.

The UK has led the way in its support for Ukraine’s defence, In January it was the first ally to announce it was sending modern Western tanks to Ukraine, by pledging 14 Challenger 2 tanks, which paved the way for other countries to follow suit.