VeChain, Optimism Crypto, Collateral Network: 3 Altcoins you can’t afford to miss

In this article, we spotlight Collateral Network (COLT), VeChain (VET), and Optimism (OP) as underrated altcoins with immense potential. Collateral Network (COLT) is in its presale phase, offering a prime opportunity for savvy investors to buy cheaper COLT tokens before the official exchange listings later in 2023.

Collateral Network touted for huge 3500% returns

Collateral Network’s presale has experienced impressive success, with over 100 million COLT tokens sold and a 40% price increase. Analysts now predict that the price could surge by 3500% in the coming months due to the project’s growing popularity and increasing demand for COLT tokens.

Collateral Network is a decentralised crowd-lending platform that leverages blockchain technology to enable trust-less loans. Users can borrow against their valuable assets — such as watches, cars, real estate, and jewellery — without involving third-party intermediaries, as the physical asset itself serves as collateral.

The Collateral Network platform takes an innovative approach by minting an NFT to represent the borrower’s physical asset. By doing this, Collateral Network allows collateral to be divided into smaller portions, enabling multiple lenders worldwide to participate in a loan, become their own banks and earn fixed interest.

This accessibility broadens the lending industry, making it available to anyone, regardless of location or financial standing. Plus, the use of blockchain technology ensures that each loan is securely recorded, with all transactions immutable and accessible to any Collateral Network user.

Industry experts believe that Collateral Network (COLT) has the potential to transform the $4.9 trillion lending market, with the platform’s market cap expected to reach the billion-dollar range in the near future. This makes the current price of $0.014 an attractive prospect for investors looking to make a healthy return on their investments.

VeChain price represents ideal time to invest

VeChain’s blockchain-as-a-service model allows businesses to easily implement distributed ledger technology into their existing systems. Used by the likes of Walmart PwC, and BMW, VeChain helps companies reduce costs, improve transparency, and enable secure traceability of goods along the supply

This impressive list of clients saw the price of VeChain (VET) soar by over 10,000% from the 2020 lows to the 2022 high of $0.28. Since then, the VeChain price has corrected and is currently trading at $0.021, making now an ideal time to invest before it reaches its previous highs again.

Analysts note that the $0.020 price area is a strong support level for VeChain, while the $0.033 level has been acting as strong resistance. Investors should watch these price points closely to maximise their returns when investing in VeChain.

Optimism price predicted for bullish future

Optimism’s layer 2 solution offers a cheaper and faster alternative to Ethereum (ETH), with the platform capable of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second. This makes Optimism an attractive option for developers looking to build DeFi applications and other projects on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain without incurring high transaction fees.

Optimism (OP) is currently trading at $1.81, having seen its price increase over 105% since January 2023. Analysts attribute this surge in price to Optimism’s partnership with Coinbase, which will see Optimism’s layer 2 solutions integrated into the Coinbase platform.

This is a major development for Optimism and investors should take note of it. The Coinbase integration will likely see the price of Optimism (OP) increase in the near future, with analysts predicting that the Optimism price could reach $5 by 2025.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

