Woman critical after being hit by police ‘escort’ motorcycle in Earls Court

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 0:33
Police escort leaves woman critical.
An elderly woman is tonight fighting for her life after being struck by a police motorcycle.
On Wednesday, May 10, a woman believed to be in her 80s lies critical in hospital after a police motorcycle ‘on escort duties’ ran into her in Earl’s Court, West London this afternoon, writes The Sun.
The scene of the accident was cordoned off. Two motorcycles were visible with one bearing King Charles’ cypher.
The Metropolitan Police‘s Special Escort Group is used for members of the Royal Family, VIPs, certain members of the Government, visiting dignitaries, and heads of state.
The service is also called upon to offer armed protection for valuable, hazardous and protected loads, of which high-risk prisoners are also included.
A spokesperson for the MET police said, ‘a woman has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in west London.
‘At approximately 15:21hrs on Wednesday, [May 10] a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.
‘Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.
‘She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.
‘There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing. Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with. As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.’
It is unclear at the moment which particular duty the escort was involved with. The King and Queen were reported to be in Sandringham.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.