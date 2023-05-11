Woman critical after being hit by police ‘escort’ motorcycle in Earls Court

By John Ensor • 11 May 2023 • 0:33

Police escort leaves woman critical.

An elderly woman is tonight fighting for her life after being struck by a police motorcycle.

On Wednesday, May 10, a woman believed to be in her 80s lies critical in hospital after a police motorcycle ‘on escort duties’ ran into her in Earl’s Court, West London this afternoon, writes The Sun.

The scene of the accident was cordoned off. Two motorcycles were visible with one bearing King Charles’ cypher.

The Metropolitan Police‘s Special Escort Group is used for members of the Royal Family, VIPs, certain members of the Government, visiting dignitaries, and heads of state.

The service is also called upon to offer armed protection for valuable, hazardous and protected loads, of which high-risk prisoners are also included.

A spokesperson for the MET police said, ‘a woman has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in west London.

‘At approximately 15:21hrs on Wednesday, [May 10] a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.

‘Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.

‘She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.

‘There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing. Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with. As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.’

It is unclear at the moment which particular duty the escort was involved with. The King and Queen were reported to be in Sandringham.