Avalanche, XRP, and Big Eyes Coin: leading the charge into the future

By Guest Writer • 12 May 2023 • 10:00

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, any project that fails to keep up with the latest technological advancements risks falling by the wayside.

With over 20,000 digital currencies currently in circulation, innovation is key to standing out from the crowd. As a result, virtually every cryptocurrency on the market is working tirelessly to offer investors seamless service, leveraging the latest cutting-edge features and technologies.

Leading this charge into the future are three standout cryptocurrencies: Avalanche, XRP, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Avalanche partners with Alibaba

The metaverse has taken the virtual world by storm, following in the footsteps of digital currencies. Although the term was first introduced in 1992, it wasn’t until 2021, when the famous social media platform changed its name to Meta, that it gained widespread popularity.

The metaverse offers an immersive experience of unimaginable situations in a parallel universe, which has piqued people’s interest. From gaming to bringing deceased individuals back to life, anything is possible in the metaverse. As a result, crypto projects are eager to jump on board and capitalise on the trend. Avalanche, a well-known cryptocurrency launched in 2021, is no exception.

In collaboration with Avalanche, Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has created a platform called “Cloudverse,” allowing businesses to deploy metaverses on the layer 1 blockchain. Avalanche and its partner, MUA DAO, will offer solutions for building metaverse spaces. All of the blockchain elements in the offering, such as digital land and other assets, are built on Avalanche while Alibaba Cloud will provide scalable and secure cloud infrastructure.

XRP expands beyond the US

For any cryptocurrency to thrive, accessibility is key. Unfortunately, XRP has faced difficulties in this area due to the coin’s legal battles with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As a result, many exchanges that list XRP are not allowed to operate in the United States, limiting its reach in the country.

The legal battle started just months before the crypto bull run in 2021 when the SEC sued Ripple for selling XRP tokens as an unregistered security. Ripple has been fighting against the SEC in court since then, and the lawsuit has negatively impacted XRP’s price.

To address this issue, Ripple is now focusing on expanding its reach beyond the United States. Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, has recently announced the company’s billion-dollar expansion in the Dubai and MENA regions that include Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt at the Dubai fintech summit.

It’s worth noting that Ripple has already secured partnerships with the National Bank of Egypt and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to provide cross-border payment solutions using XRP. In addition, XRP is already being utilised in 13 African countries, according to the African Blockchain Report 2022.

Ripple’s expansion plans in the MENA region and Africa could significantly boost the XRP’S reach and increase demand.

Big Eyes Coin sets sights on Web3

Web3 is the latest buzzword in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. The vision of Web3 is to transform the current centralised web into a decentralised and user-centric ecosystem, where users have more control over their data and privacy.

Web3 is expected to revolutionise various industries, including finance, social media, and gaming, among others. With this in mind, Big Eyes Coin, a new feline-themed cryptocurrency, has decided to capitalise on this trend.

Big Eyes Coin is a decentralised crypto project that was launched in late 2022 with the goal of transforming wealth into a decentralised financial system. The project is powered by its native token, BIG, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. In the ongoing presale, Big Eyes Coin has already raised $36 million.

To make its goal a reality, Big Eyes Coin is introducing new and exciting plans as it approaches its launch date on June 15th. The BIG team has already introduced mintable NFT cards through the Loot Boxes it unveiled last month.

In addition to cryptocurrency and NFTs, the team is now expanding into gaming as well. The Big Eyes Coin team recently announced the launch of a new casino that will feature over 4,000 games, including some exclusive P2E games that turn gaming into an earning opportunity.

Big Eyes Coin is already known for its community empowerment and social responsibility. Now, this expansion into the gaming sector makes it an even more attractive and viable investment option for crypto enthusiasts. Currently, the project team is offering a 300% bonus to the investors. Grab your share of BIG tokens by using promo code END300 before the presale ends on June 3rd.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido