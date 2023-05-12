Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot and Dogecoin: Litecoin halving event could catapult one of these Altcoins to 100x

By Guest Writer • 12 May 2023 • 11:00

Investors grow excited for the Litecoin halving event on August 2023 that takes place once every four years! On this rare occasion, Litecoins’ supply of newly mined coins will be reduced by half—causing an increase in demand.

Historically, the Litecoin halving event quickly turned the crypto market bullish, where investors sought out altcoins to fill the gaps in their portfolios after Litecoin’s reduction.

Is the Dogecoin hype over?

Created in 2013, many would not expect a coin based on a meme to skyrocket in value back in 2021—leading to over 1,000 DOGE-made millionaires.

Today, Dogecoin continues to be at the forefront of attention in the crypto community, with consistent social media buzz, sometimes spurred on by global elite figure, Elon Musk.

Despite the buzz, critics call out DOGE for being nothing more than ‘buzz’, with poor utility for the mass market. This is why investors are beginning to turn away from coins purely built on hype and to seek altcoins with the power to sustain themselves and to survive the market, such as Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin.

Polkadot: Fulfilling the demand for a sustainable Blockchain Network

Polkadot is a blockchain network that has gained increasing attention for its innovative technology and sustainability. As the demand for a more sustainable blockchain network grows, Polkadot’s technology fulfils this demand by utilizing a unique sharding mechanism. This allows for transactions to be processed in parallel across multiple chains, resulting in higher throughput and scalability while reducing energy consumption.

As the Litecoin halving event approaches, investors are looking for altcoins with strong fundamentals and practical use cases beyond just hype. Polkadot stands out as a promising investment option for those seeking long-term value and sustainability in the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin: Sustainable as Polkadot and Playful like Dogecoin

As a relatively new meme coin still in pre-launch phase, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has quickly soaked up the attention from early investors—raising up to $35.55M so far.

BIG is positioned as a ‘best of both worlds’ investment for investors seeking a coin that can garner hype like Dogecoin but with practical utility similar to Polkadot.

Big Eyes Coin is themed around cutesy art that’s personable to users. For the future of Web 3.0, users want transactions to be fun and playful, with BIG providing that service. BIG is quickly becoming a hot topic online as one of the few meme coins on the market that uses cat memes, not just doge memes.

Similar to DOT, BIG transactions are fast, cost-effective and energy efficient. Future internet users can enjoy the cute interface of BIG transactions while benefiting from the advanced technology that coins such as DOGE and Litecoin can’t provide.

A key reason BIG can attract so much attention is thanks to its ethical principles. Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, BIG actively takes steps to reduce its carbon footprint. One way it does this is by donating 5% of its total supply to ocean sanctuaries and other charities selected by the community.

As the value of BIG rises, the charity wallet also increases, allowing BIG to continue its mission of making a positive impact in the world.

Conclusion: Investors seek a new Dogecoin alternative

Once, Dogecoin was the obscure cryptocurrency that created many millionaires. Since then, investors have wanted to find the next Dogecoin, and the market is increasingly favouring sustainable cryptocurrencies with strong utility.

With the upcoming Litecoin Halving Event and Big Eyes Coin still in the pre-sale phase until June 3rd—BIG presents itself as a good opportunity for early investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido